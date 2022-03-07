Luka Doncic Injury Status: Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz with in a Monday night showdown that has major implications on the Western Conference standings.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz with in a Monday night showdown that has major implications on the Western Conference standings. With only 17 games remaining Dallas is chasing Utah, just one-and-a half games behind the fourth-seeded Jazz in the West.

The Mavs haven't beaten Utah yet this season (0-2) but have two more meetings to go in what could be a NBA playoffs first round preview.

Can Dallas keep the momentum? The Mavs are 10-2 in their last 12 games.

Star Luka Doncic is probable for the game after missing Saturday afternoon's game against the Sacramento Kings with a left toe sprain. Playing without February's Western Conference Player of the Month, the Mavs extended their winning streak to five games.

Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) and Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) are both listed as questionable for tonight’s game. Dallas will need new arrivals Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans to continue to be key contributors.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic and Boban © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dinwiddie celebrates with Finney-Smith Luka Doncic

Utah is playing on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the OKC Thunder 116-103. Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic led the team with 35 points in 34 minutes while Donovan Mitchell added 24 points and 10 assists.

Effective immediately, the Mavericks have updated the COVID-19 protocol for games at the AAC – face masks are no longer required for fans in attendance, in accordance with CDC guidelines and Dallas County community levels.

FUN NOTE: An inside look into the Star-Studded Dallas Mavs Ball which raised $1.5 Million. Coach Jason Kidd bid $90,000 to win a five-day trip to Luka Doncic's home country of Slovenia, along with bottle of wine from the oldest vineyard in the world.

FLASHBACK: Utah leads the 2021-22 season series, 2-0, after it won both meetings in Salt Lake City by five-or-fewer points.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Jalen Brunson (right foot contusion) is questionable; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is out; Luka Dončić (left toe sprain) is probable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) is questionable; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (39-25) VS. UTAH JAZZ (39-23)

WHEN: Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

Mavs Ball behind-the-scenes Mavs Ball behind-the-scenes Mavs Ball behind-the-scenes

ODDS: The Mavs are 1-point favorites vs. the Jazz.

NEXT: The Mavs' four-game home stand finished with the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

LAST WORD: Kidd after the Mavs win vs. the Kings:

"Again, we missed Luka tonight. I think that's also a good thing, a positive... I thought the guys got their legs and kind of got the rhythm without Luka out there. It helps us. It makes us a better team but hopefully Luka's back for Monday."