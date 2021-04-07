Gasol As Mavs Buyout? Lakers Center Changes Decision

Gasol has revered course on his just-admitted unhappiness with his limited role with the Los Angeles Lakers, so our Mavs suggestion is dead

DALLAS - "Things can change quickly in the NBA,'' Marc Gasol said a few days ago when asked about possibly asking L.A. for a buyout, "just as they have changed for me.''

That concept caused us to ponder the idea of the Dallas Mavericks becoming serious bidders for the services of the multi-talented veteran center, who'd been dumped to the bench by the Lakers' pickup of Andre Drummond.

But things just "changed quickly'' again.

Gasol has revered course on his just-admitted unhappiness with his limited role with the Los Angeles Lakers, so our suggestion that the Mavs try to get serious about him again with a post-buyout chase would seem to be off the table.

Said Gasol on Wednesday: "I'll stay ready. I'm going to tell you this: I'm fully committed to the team. I'll stay ready when my number is called ... I made that commitment.''

In his prime, Gasol was a unique weapon in every single way as a 6-11 big who would score 17 points, grab seven rebounds and dish out four assists. At 36, he's unlikely to produce that.

But ... Dallas chased him last offseason. More recently they contemplated the Drummond idea themselves. And Willie Cauley-Stein, who was re-signed by the Mavs only after the failed pursuit of Gasol, has been sidelined for almost two weeks. The team's official designation there has been COVID-related; we don't think it's irresponsible to wonder if there is something else going on there.

But in any event: The original Mavs vision had Euro big Gasol meshing nicely with Euro guard Luka Doncic. And now?

The LeBron James-led Lakers want Marc Gasol. And he apparently wants them.

The Dallas Mavericks are therefore left hoping the present cast of front-court characters - including Kristaps Porzingis, who is going to try to play through a sprained wrist - are enough to continue their climb toward the No. 6 spot in the West standings.

