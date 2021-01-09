Mark Cuban: Maxi As Most Underrated NBA Player

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Declares Maxi Kleber as One of NBA’s Most Underrated Players And Defenders

Maxi Kleber shined bright in prime time Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets sinking the go-ahead triple for the Dallas Mavericks with 2.4 left in regulation. Along with Luka’s 38-point performance, the Mavericks were able to close the game in overtime 124-117.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is a fan of the German big man. As Cuban wrote on Twitter ...

“Name one of the most underrated player in the NBA and the most underrated defender? Call him! Maxi Kleber!

Not only is Kleber averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, he has also proved solid on the defensive side, posting a ridiculous 90.7 defensive rating on Thursday night.

Kleber had this to say following the game:

“You’ve got to stay ready. The way we play the game, you have to expect a shot at any time. A lot of times maybe I don’t get many shots, but I know I have to be mentally in the game and stay ready to get my shots.”

Maxi, who has been especially impactful since moving into the starting lineup this week alongside Willie Cauley-Stein, and the Mavericks will once again be without Kristaps Porzingis in their next game on Saturday night facing the Orlando Magic. ... and the Mavs will be short-handed in other ways, too, as they deal with a COVID situation.

DallasBasketball.com will be in attendance at the AAC for the game and we invite to you follow along with us.