Cuban 1-on-1: Mavs Owner Fires Back at Luka Doncic-Related Accusations

Mavs owner Mark Cuban is 1-on-1 with DallasBasketball.com regarding three key accusatory elements in an explosive story on Dallas' front office.

DALLAS - Mark Cuban is dismissing as “total bullshit” The Athletic report of a rift between superstar Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks executive Haralabos Voulgaris. And now with DallasBasketball.com, the Mavs owner is in this exclusive interview specifically addressing what we find to be three key accusatory elements in the story.

Question 1: Are the Mavs sensitive to Doncic’s thoughts on organizational matters - in other words, “Luka-centric''?

Cuban to DBcom: “I pay close attention to what Luka says, what the front office says, what the analytics group and our scouts say. And what Rick says.”

Question 2: Who is in charge of head coach Rick Carlisle’s lineups?

Cuban to DBcom: “The idea that anyone but Rick sets rotations is insulting.”

Question 3: We generally refer to Donnie Nelson as the Mavs GM. Does Voulgaris serve as a "shadow GM''?

Cuban to DBcom: “The idea that the Mavs have a ‘shadow GM’ is laughable.”

The story asserts that Doncic's conflict with Voulgaris- listed officially as the Mavericks "director of quantitative research and development'' but in the view of the report from The Athletic "the most influential voice” within the organization - could impact the Doncic's desire to remain in Dallas long-term. Doncic in fact recently said he plans to sign his $201.5 million supermax extension this offseason.

In addition to Cuban's comments to DallasBasketball.com, we also reached out to Voulgaris, who told us, "I didn't hear what was said. There's definitely no drama on my end.''

And finally, we also spoke to Carlisle about another controversial story that has him angling to become the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I have zero interest in leaving Dallas,'' Carlisle tells us.