Mark Cuban: ‘Other Stars Want To Play With Mavs’ Luka Doncic’

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks about the potential of adding another star to the roster.

In a Q&A with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, he discusses the play-in tournament, the "visual identity" of the team and how Cuban would celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Dallas' 2011 NBA Championship.

But most of all ... Luka. And the number of stars who would someday like to team up with him.

"From what I'm hearing from them,'' Cuban said, "a lot (of them want to play with Luka)."

One of the more interesting parts of the interview was when Cuban delved into the idea of bringing another star player to Dallas to team with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

"Depends on what the marketplace is. On one hand, players want to play with Luka and KP," said Cuban when asked how having two maximum salary players on the team affects free agency. "On the other hand, sometimes it’s easier to combine assets to get top-tier players.

We will do whatever we need to build around LD and KP."

Cuban continued on the topic of top-tier players being open to playing with Doncic.

Another star player would certainly help Dallas climb the gauntlet that is the Western Conference, as well as provide a consistent No. 2 option when Porzingis sits.

Porzingis has only played in 96 games during his two-year stint with the Mavericks, often leaving Doncic to lead the team by himself. A third star would certainly help alleviate some of the pressure from Luka going forward, who is already going to be on every MVP shortlist for the foreseeable future.