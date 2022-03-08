Skip to main content

Mavs Injury Update: Latest On Jalen Brunson's Foot Contusion

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (foot contusion) is out vs. Utah Jazz. Here's the latest information surrounding his injury status.

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Jalen Brunson for their Monday matchup against the Utah Jazz. However, Luka Doncic will be making his return to the lineup along with Maxi Kleber. 

Brunson is currently recovering from a foot contusion but Mavericks coach Jason Kidd made clear before Monday's game there are "no concerns" with it being a long-term issue. In fact, there is a chance he plays Wednesday against the New York Knicks. 

Brunson is in the midst of a career-year for the Mavericks, with averages of 16.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He is coming off a strong outing against the Sacramento Kings that featured 23 points and six assists as his stat line. 

With Brunson sidelined, the Mavericks still can deploy Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie together with '3-and-D' wings like Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith alongside them on the perimeter. 

Jalen Brunson, Domantas Sabonis, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings
Mavs Injury Update: Latest On Jalen Brunson's Foot Contusion

Before finalizing the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards, the Mavericks were relying on Trey Burke to fill the role of being the third guard option. Now, they have a considerable upgrade with Dinwiddie. 

Against a team as talented as the Jazz, not having a secondary ball-handler to alleviate pressure from Doncic would have been an unfortunate outcome for the Mavericks. 

Additionally, not having Dinwiddie's 36 points and seven assists with Doncic sidelined against the Kings would have been troubling for Dallas, too. In the Sacramento game, Brunson was able to continue to focus attacking off the catch (what he does best).

Without Brunson in the lineup, the Mavericks will need Dinwiddie to orchestrate the second unit as he normally does throughout games, but should see extended run next to Doncic. 

