Mavericks Injury Status: Jalen Brunson Update vs. Jazz
The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Utah Jazz on Monday, but will they have their starting backcourt available to play? Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson both have found themselves on the injury report as of late.
Having all of the help the Mavericks can get will be important as they aim to overtake the Jazz in the Western Conference standings to gain home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Mavericks Win Against Kings
Jalen Brunson vs Kings
Jalen Brunson & Domantas Sabonis
Doncic was sidelined for the Mavericks' 114-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday due to a toe injury. Spencer Dinwiddie started in his place and did so with precision, finishing with 36 points and seven assists.
Against the Jazz, Doncic is currently listed as "probable" to play. For what it's worth, t's rare for a player with such a designation to not end up actually being available to play.
The same cannot be said about Brunson, who has already been ruled out against the Jazz with what has been described as a toe contusion.
Similar to Dinwiddie, Brunson's impact was instrumental in the win over the Kings as he finished with 23 points and six assists with one of those dimes leading to the game-winning 3-pointer.
Mavericks Defeat Kings
Dallas Mavericks
Dorian Finney-Smith Makes Game-Winner
It remains to be seen what the Mavericks will ultimately decide to do with their lineups for this game given Dinwiddie has been crucial when playing both alongside Doncic throughout games, but especially as the leader of the bench unit.
Brunson is set to miss his first game of the 2021-22 season, which will make Dwight Powell the only player on the team to have appeared in all of their games so far.
The Mavericks are expected to have Maxi Kleber in the lineup as he has been upgraded to "probable" despite experiencing ankle soreness. He missed the team's previous two games.