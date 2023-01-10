Mavs vs. Clippers Preview: Desperate Los Angeles, Doncic Injury Update

The Mavs would like to add to the Clippers' six-game losing streak while picking up an important road victory.

In the second game of a five-game road trip, the Dallas Mavericks play Western Conference foe, the Los Angeles Clippers, on Tuesday night from Crypto.com Arena. The Mavs would like to add to the Clippers' six-game losing streak while picking up an important road victory.

Dallas has won eight of its last 10 games, rocketing its way up the West standings to No. 4 with much thanks to Luka Doncic, along with big contributions from Christian Wood.

Doncic missed Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and is listed as being questionable for Tuesday night with left ankle soreness. Doncic has scored more points against the Clippers than any other player since joining the NBA and wouldn't be a shock to see him back in action against L.A.

The Clippers are desperate for a win but will be without both Paul George (hamstring soreness) and Luke Kennard (calf soreness). Kawhi Leonard doesn't usually play in back-to-backs, but as of early Tuesday morning, he wasn't listed on the Clippers' injury report after playing 38 minutes in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Dallas currently sits 2.5 games above the Clippers in conference standings and won the previous matchup in Dallas 103-101 in November. Here's everything you need to know before tonight's game.

INJURY REPORT DALLAS: Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) is questionable; Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) is out; Josh Green (right elbow sprain) is out; Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (23-18) at LA CLIPPERS (21-21)

WHEN: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

RADIO: 97.1 The Freak, 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish)

ODDS: The Mavs are currently 2-point underdogs vs. the Clippers.

NEXT UP: The Mavs stay in California for a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

FINAL WORD: With the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline on the horizon, rumors are circling about Mavericks veteran shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr:

“League sources have reaffirmed to me that Hardaway is indeed available and that it’s essentially up to the Cavaliers if they are prepared to take on the two years and $34.1 million left on Hardaway's contract beyond this season,” NBA reporter Marc Stein reported.

