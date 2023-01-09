Mavs’ Tim Hardaway Jr. Trade is ‘Essentially Up to Cavs’

Tim Hardaway Jr. has turned his season around lately after a slow start. However, he might not remain with the Dallas Mavericks between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

We are officially one month away from the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, and rumors are starting to heat up.

Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor recently reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are “keeping an eye on” Dallas Mavericks veteran shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

Late Sunday night, NBA reporter Marc Stein backed up that report with one of his own.

“League sources have reaffirmed to me that Hardaway is indeed available and that it’s essentially up to the Cavaliers if they are prepared to take on the two years and $34.1 million left on Hardaway's contract beyond this season,” Stein wrote in his newsletter.

“Caris LeVert’s expiring $18.8 million contract is the simplest match for Hardaway, who has emerged from a very slow start to shoot 40.5% from 3-point range in 21 games entering Sunday’s play since Mavericks coach Jason Kidd moved him into the starting lineup.”

Hardaway’s situation is tricky, because on one hand, his contract isn’t attractive. On the other hand, though, whether fans like it or not, he’s been a big part of a handful of Mavs wins this season due to his high-volume shooting. When he’s hitting, the Mavs look like contenders. When he’s missing, the Mavs struggle to make up for it.

Trading Hardaway for LeVert would essentially be the same thing the Mavs did with Kristaps Porzingis’ contract last season, which was taking a bigger contract and turning it into something more manageable. LeVert’s expiring contract — and the possibilities that come along with that — might be more attractive to the Mavs than having Hardaway on the books for two more seasons.

Or … perhaps the Mavs, Cavs and Detroit Pistons can come together and work out a three-team trade that scratches everyone’s itch. More on that idea coming later today at DallasBasketball.com.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.