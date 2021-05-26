Mavs Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Clippers With 127-121 Win In LA

The Dallas Mavericks lead the LA Clippers 2-0 after winning at the Staples Center on Tuesday night

Coming off of a shocking win in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Luka Doncic led Dallas Mavericks looked to take a major advantage in the series before their trip back to Dallas.

On Tuesday night, they did just that, winning 127-121 at Staples Center, and taking a 2-0 series lead in the process.

Luka Doncic, who was coming off of a 31-point maestro performance in Game 1, showed up in a big way for the Mavs once again, scoring 39 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes, while hitting 16-of-29 from the floor.

Said LA’s Paul George: “I give credit to Luka. He's good, he's special.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. was also key in the Mavs win, scoring 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. His late 3 helped seal the deal here.

Said Hardaway Jr. of the big shot: "Something that you live for, man."

Meanwhile, the frontcourt pairing of Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber was effective, each guy able to score in double-figures as well, with Porzingis ending the game with 20 points and Kleber adding 13 of his own.

On the other end of the floor, the Clippers were led by the tandem of Kawhi Leonard and George, who scored 41 points and 28 points, respectively.

As a team, the Mavs were once again lights-out on the offensive end, hitting 58.5 percent from the floor, including 52.9 percent from three, while turning the ball over just 11 times, and assisting on 25 of their 48 made shots.

Following the win - executed with the icon Dirk Nowitzki watching in person - the Mavs will now head back to the friendly confines of American Airlines Center for the first of two straight home games, where they will be welcomed by 15,000 fans in what will be their largest crowd of the season.

The game will tip-off at 8:30 CT, and will be broadcast on ESPN. And the Dallas approach?

“The mentality,” Luka said, “was go out there, play aggressive, have fun, and that's it."

Dallas now has to do that just two more times.

