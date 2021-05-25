Kristaps Porzingis Fined $50K; Mavs vs. Clippers: NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks will battle the Los Angeles Clippers with a chance to take a 2-0 series advantage in a late tip-off in L.A. The Mavs are looking to win a first-round playoff series for the first time since their 2011 NBA Championship run. ... and they will hope there are no leftover distractions from the $50,000 fine just handed to Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis has been fined by the NBA for violating the rule prohibiting players from going into "a bar, club, lounge or similar establishment regardless of vaccination status,'' as first reported by The Athletic.

Porzingis reportedly attended a club on Sunday.

FUN FACT: In the first round, teams that win the opening game go on to win the series 79.7 percent of the time. Last season, six of the eight game-one winners moved on to the second round

INJURY UPDATE: The Mavs list Maxi Kleber (sore achilles) as "questionable" and J.J. Redick "out" for Game two. Kleber's ability to guard Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was huge in game one but Kleber was limited in practice on Monday. More updates to come.

SENSATIONAL LUKA: The playoffs are basically the Doncic Show. In the game one win, Doncic totaled a triple-double with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. He became the first player in NBA history to record three triple-doubles in his first seven playoff games, all of which have come vs. the Clippers.

COMING SOON: After Game 2 in LA, the series shifts to American Airlines Center for Games 3 and 4.

Game 3- Friday, May 28 at Dallas- 8:30 p.m. CT- ESPN

Game 4- Sunday, May 30 at Dallas- 8:30 p.m. CT- TNT

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 6.5-point underdogs to the Clippers, and the total over/under is 216 total points.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (42-30) @ LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (47-25)

WHEN: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV/RADIO: NBA TV/BSSW, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Coach Rick Carlisle after Mavs practice on Monday:

"There’s things we've got to do better in Game 2,'' Carlisle said. "(Game 1) ... was very, very, very close. It was not a 10-point game. It got to be a 10-point game when they trapped and fouled a few times at the end. These are all going to be very close games.”