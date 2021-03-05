Mavs’ All-Star Luka Doncic Drafted To Team LeBron

For the second straight season, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will play for Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star game, which will take place Sunday night in Atlanta.

With the 5th overall pick in the All-Star draft, LeBron James drafted Doncic to join his team that also features Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry as the other three starters. Call us biased if you must, but we believe James’ team has the upper hand on Kevin Durant’s team, which features Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal and Joel Embiid as its five starters (Durant won’t be playing in the All-Star game due to a hamstring injury).

READ MORE: Mavs’ Tyrell Terry 1-on-1: Being 'Groomed' To Help Luka

Despite sitting out the Mavs’ last game before the break against OKC with back tightness, Doncic will be playing with his fellow superstars on Sunday and should be fresh. Doncic, who recently turned 22 years old, already has quite the resumé being built, now having a Rookie of the Year award, two NBA All-Star starter appearances, a top-4 finish in MVP voting, and All-NBA First Team honors (likely to happen again after this season as well).

As a side note, it will be both fun and slightly painful to finally see Doncic play alongside former ‘Mavs 2021 Free Agency Pipe-Dream’ Antetokounmpo. The Mavs front office had high hopes of making a pitch to Giannis this upcoming offseason before he ultimately decided to sign a supermax extension to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The NBA All-Star game will be aired on TNT this Sunday night at 7 p.m. central time. Doncic will also be participating in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, which will happen at 5:30 p.m. central time that same day.

CONTINUE READING: Mavs Step Back LIVE: Dallas Downs OKC; NBA Trade Talk