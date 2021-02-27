Mavs’ Tyrell Terry 1-on-1: Being 'Groomed' To Help Luka

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Tyrell Terry joined Dalton Trigg to talk about his breakout in the G-League, how he's being 'groomed' to be comfortable playing off-ball next to Luka Doncic, and much, much more!

By the time the night of November 18, 2020 had ended, most people around the league agreed that the Dallas Mavericks had hit a home run in the NBA Draft. The Mavs picked Josh Green at No. 18, Tyrell Terry at No. 31 and Tyler Bey at No. 36 after acquiring that pick in the trade that sent Seth Curry to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Josh Richardson.

So far, the Mavs' rookies haven't gotten many opportunities to showcase what they've got on the varsity roster, but given how they've all performed during their current G-League assignments, it wouldn't be a surprise to us if these guys started getting call back up in the second half of this season.

On today's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Tyrell Terry joined Dalton Trigg to talk about a variety of topics, including his G-League performance. At the moment, Terry is averaging 17 points, five rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 37% from deep for the Memphis Hustle. And over his last five games, Terry has raised those shooting percentages to 50% from the field and 42% from three as he becomes more comfortable adjusting to life in the NBA.

Terry talks about what was going through his head the night the Mavs drafted him, the struggles of being an NBA rookie in this unorthodox season, how this G-League assignment is grooming him to be more comfortable playing off-ball next to Luka Doncic when he returns to the Mavs main roster, and much, much more!

