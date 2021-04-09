Mavs Beat Bucks 116-101 Behind Porzingis' Hot Fourth Quarter

The 116-101 win over the reigning Eastern Conference champions was much needed for the Mavs.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Milwaukee Bucks at in a back-and-fourth affair at the American Airlines Center, delighting fans in attendance, including country singer superstar Kane Brown.

The 116-101 win over the reigning Eastern Conference champions was much needed for the Mavs (29-22), who were served humble pie by the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night on the road.

In the letdown loss to Houston, Kristaps Porzingis did not take a shot in the fourth quarter, even though he was having a solid 23 point game. When Porzingis was asked why wasn't he involved, Porzingis responded, "Good question."

Tonight vs. the Bucks (32-19) was a different story. Porzingis was very involved, making play after play in the fourth quarter, hitting three three-pointers off Luka Doncic feeds and then throwing down a dunk for 11 fourth quarter points. On the second night of a back-to-back, Porzingis was a major reason for the Mavs victory, finishing with a double-double of 26 points and 17 rebounds.

"Last night was a tough loss and we knew mentally we wanted to bounce back," said Porzingis after the win. "I love how we competed in the fourth when we were most tired, that showed we have character... We played beautiful basketball in the fourth and I think the fans enjoyed it."

The Bucks were without reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed three consecutive games with knee soreness.

A major game highlight... Doncic wow'd with a classic fader, Dirk Nowitzki impression that will have you reminiscing.

The Slovenian star has recorded a triple-double in three of his first five career games against Milwaukee and is averaging 25.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 11.0 assists against the Bucks. Tonight, Doncic came very close with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Doncic also recorded his 12th technical foul of the season, edging closer to 16, which is a one-game suspension. Only one player in the league has more - Dwight Howard (13).

Nicolo Melli provided a surprise boost to the Mavs, in his first 22 seconds in the game Melli hit back-to-back three pointers to help Dallas regain the lead in the second quarter. Dwight Powell added eight points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 12 points off the bench,

With only 20 games left in the regular season, the Mavs enjoy two days before their next game. Dallas hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT and then the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CT.