Mavs Embarrassed in Home Opener By LaMelo's Hornets 118-99

The Dallas Mavericks played their final game of the calendar year on Wednesday night, and after falling in blowout fashion to LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets 118-99 at the American Airlines Center, they will be looking forward to putting the year 2020 behind them and turning the page.

Dallas, who is coming off of a historic blowout win on Sunday night, looked like a shell of themselves just 72 hours later. The defense was porous, the rebounding was putrid, and the offense was pedestrian.

As a team, Dallas allowed Charlotte to hit 50-percent from the floor, and just over 44-percent from three, and they were once again crushed on the glass 50-44. To make things worse, virtually every player who saw the floor for the Hornets finished as a net positive in the plus/minus category.

Dallas, on the other hand, finished with every starter with a net negative of at least -20, while star Luka Doncic was one of two players finishing with a team-worst -27.

Offensively, the Mavs hit a mere 38-percent from the floor, made just 26.8-percent from three, and even struggled from the free-throw line, converting 19-33 attempts.

Speaking of Doncic, the 21-year-old had easily his most disappointing game of the season to date, finishing with 12 points, two rebounds, and five assists, while hitting 4-10 from the floor and a dreadful 0-5 from three in 24 minutes.

Luckily for Dallas (1-3), they will not see the floor again until the year 2021, when they welcome Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, and the Miami Heat (2-2) to Dallas for a New Year's Day matchup at the American Airlines Center.

Miami has won their last six matchups against the Mavs dating back to December 22nd, 2017, and lead the all-time series over Dallas 36-31.