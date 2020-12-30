Mavs' Rookie Report: Josh Green Shows Rotation Potential

NewsPodcasts
Mavs' Rookie Report: Josh Green Showing Rotation Potential

The Dallas Mavericks rookies haven’t seen a lot of on-court action through three games this season, but Josh Green has shown us that he’s capable of cracking Rick Carlisle’s rotation this season.
The Dallas Mavericks season is well underway, and in order to continue tracking the prospects following the NBA Draft, DallasBasketball.com is launching a ‘Mavs Rookie Report’ to recap how the new faces are performing as the season progresses.

Through three games, the Mavs haven’t given their three rookies much meaningful playing time, so there isn’t a wide material of evidence to analyze just yet. Given the tight rotation the Mavericks already have in place, which is likely to tighten even further upon the return of Kristaps Porzingis, it’s hard to project any of Josh Green, Tyrell Terry or Tyler Bey breaking into the rotation barring injury.

Tyrell Terry faces an uphill battle, playing behind Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, and Trey Burke in a crowded backcourt. Terry’s best chance at minutes in the immediate future is likely dependent on one of the three listed guards above missing time due to injury or if the Mavs find themselves in a situation where they’re just desperate for more shooting in bench lineups.

Tyler Bey has not yet seen the floor, and is unlikely to see minutes for most of the year as a 2-Way player. Like Terry, Bey has several key players in front of him and would likely be used as a specialist.

Of the three rookies, Josh Green is the most likely to break into the rotation due to his versatility being able to play both shooting guard and small forward. 

Coach Rick Carlisle, as you know, likes what he sees so far.

"He don't say nothing, man,'' Carlisle said recently. "He just plays.''

So far, Green is the only rookie to "just play'' a meaningful minutes in the first three games. He showed off his cutting ability and found a hole in the Suns’ defense, shown below:

Another impressive play, with the combination of Terry on the defensive end and Green as a passer, led to an easy Wes Iwundu layup. Taking this play one step further, it may be the most exciting sequence of the Mavs’ young season.

Lastly, Green showcased his high motor and disruptive defensive prowess to get a highlight dunk. Plays like this were common for Green at Arizona, and should translate to the NBA in meaningful minutes.

Look for the Mavs to give Green or Terry minutes in potential garbage-time situations in the coming weeks, and maybe, at some point this season, crack the normal rotation, depending on potential roster shakeups, as we get closer to the March trade deadline.

