Mavs Injury Issues: From Luka and Porzingis to The End of the Bench

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Adversity hasn't hit the Dallas Mavericks in terms of wins and losses; even after Dallas lost a new-tradition New Year's Eve game at OKC (the game story on the 106-101 loss is here), coach Rick Carlisle bunch starts 2020 with a surprisingly impressive 21-12 record, good for fifth in the NBA Western Conference.

But adversity has hit in the form of injuries. Blossoming superstar Luka Doncic played hurt in Oklahoma, with some big numbers (35 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists) but some other numbers (just 12-of-29 from the field and 3-of-16 from deep) suggesting that the concussion-protocol fall he took against the Lakers on Dec. 29 means he's playing hurt.

Carlisle said, “We’re not going to be an 'excuse team.' We’re just not going to go there.''

But wait. There's more.

The Mavs went into the OKC game without Kristaps Porzingis, a late scratch due to knee soreness. Said KP:

Additionally, another starter, Tim Hardaway Jr., continues to be sidelined with his hamstring problem. And just to fully illustrate that the injury bug is biting, now comes news that another injury was sustained in the loss to the Lakers, as deep reserve Ryan Broekoff has a fractured fibula.

"Tough way to start the new year but I will be back stronger than ever,'' wrote Broekoff on Twitter, and maybe injuries can't keep a good man down ... and can't keep a deep team down, either.

“We’ve got a deep roster and we’re very capable of having guys step up and step forward,” Carlisle said.

Carlisle is right here, so far. Broekhoff almost never played, but when he did, he played well. With KP unable to go in OKC, Maxi Kleber showed up, posting a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double as a starter.

And in Hardaway's place, Jalen Brunson (a recent starter), Seth Curry and Delon Wright have all exhibited value.

The Mavs do now have back-to-back losses for the Mavs, but now they come home, for six straight at the AAC. Dallas is just 9-7 at home, which is just ... weird. Thursday brings to the AAC the 16-16 Brooklyn Nets ... and while Hardaway is listed as "out'' for the game and Porzingis is listed as "questionable,'' maybe Thursday also brings some relief from adversity.

