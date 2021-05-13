Mavs Injury Update: J.J. Redick To Miss Rest Of Regular Season

The Dallas Mavericks will be without J.J. Redick for the rest of the regular season as he deals with right heel soreness.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will enter Wednesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans without sharpshooter J.J. Redick available to play. He is currently sidelined due to a sore right heel. That will also be the case for the remainder of the regular season.

Redick has been having both 'good-days' and 'bad-days' with his heel injury and is being monitored on a 'day-to-day basis' as the start of the playoffs rapidly approach.

“It’s been a good-days, bad-days type of situation,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “We’ll monitor it on a day-to-day basis ... Beyond that, we’ll have to see how he responds to treatment."

READ MORE: Doncic After Memphis Loss: ‘Worst I've Ever Played’; Porzingis to return?

The Mavericks will need to rely on Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Richardson more down the stretch. Josh Green has also proven to be able to step in and contribute off-the-bench when the team calls on his number.

Since being acquired by the Mavericks at the NBA trade deadline, Redick has appeared in 13 games. He has been limited to an average of just 11.3 minutes and has contributed just 4.4 points per game but has shot 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Redick has displayed a nice synergistic fit with Luka Doncic when the two have shared the floor. The sharpshooting reputation and execution that the 14-year veteran brings to the table helps to alleviate pressure from the Mavericks superstar.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis Denies Off-Court Issues With Luka Doncic

It will be important that Redick manages to get healthy for the playoffs in order for the Mavericks to maximize their potential lineup combinations. Having as much perimeter shooting on the floor as possible to make teams pay for trapping Doncic will be vital.

The top priority for the Mavericks with J.J. Redick is to ensure his availability come playoff-time. Risking a potential re-aggravation this close to the most important games of the year is not a worthwhile risk. Similar to the approach with Kristaps Porzingis.