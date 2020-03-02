Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Kristaps Porzingis - 'Being Himself' - Wins NBA Player of the Week

Mike Fisher

The easiest explanation for Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis being named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Feb. 24 through Sunday, March 1?

''I've been myself,'' he said.

This marks the second time in his career that Porzingis, 24, has earned Player of the Week honors - but it's been awhile. He was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, 2017, with New York).

But now he's joined Luka Dončić (Nov. 18 through Nov. 24) as the second Mav to win the honor this season. (This week's winner in the East is Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

A big part of the big man's success? More minutes at the center spot for a Dallas team that is in the No. 7 slot in the NBA West playoff chase.

"This is a picture of what the future of the 5 is going to look like,'' Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. "A guy with great length, who can shoot long-range, drive, pass, protect the rim, rebound, and know how to play the game. Stack it up, he's a great young player.''

(Read more about KP's enjoyment of the 5 spot here.)

Porzingis (7-3, 240) led the Mavericks to a 3-1 week with averages of 26.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game – all team-highs for that stretch. He totaled at least 24 points and 12 boards in each of the final three games during the week.

The Latvian forward/center capped off the week by connecting on a career-high-tying six 3-pointers en route to scoring a season-high-tying 38 points and adding 13 rebounds and five blocks in 37 minutes at Minnesota on March 1. He joined Dirk Nowitzki as the only Mavericks player to produce a 35-point, 10-rebound, five-block effort. Porzingis and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis are the only players to record a 35-point, 10-rebound, five-block stat line in 2019-20.

Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points (second on the team), a career-high (team-high-tying) 9.4 rebounds, a team-high 2.0 blocks and 30.8 minutes per game in 47 games (all starts) this season. He has posted 15 20-point, 10-rebound efforts in 2019-20, which is by far the most 20/10 games he has recorded in any one season of his career (his previous most was eight, which he produced as rookie with the Knicks in 2015-16). Porzingis has also registered 21 double-doubles this year, which ties his career-high for most in a single season (21 in 2015-16).

His week was capped by his work in Sunday's win at Minnesota, where Porzingis tied a season high with 38 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, while also connecting on a career high-tying six 3-pointers. He's the only player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and five made treys in a game. It's the second time he's accomplished the feat.

''The 38 points tells about a quarter of the story of what he did in this game,'' Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said after Sunday's 111-91 victory. ''Defensively, he was phenomenal. Changing shots, blocking shots, rebounding the ball, deflecting, saving balls. It was a defensive clinic.''

And it's been quite a week, in every way, for Kristaps Porzingis.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Waiting on Luka and Welcoming Back Cauley-Stein: Mavs GAMEDAY at Bulls

At Chicago Tonight Would Be A Perfect Time For A Big Performance From The Former Top-10 NBA Draft Pick, Dallas Mavericks Big Man Willie Cauley-Stein.

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

'The Future of the 5': Porzingis Enjoying Life as The Mavs Center

Kristaps Porzingis Is Infinitely More Versatile Than One Would Imagine a 7-3 Guy Can Be. But Right Now? He's Enjoying NBA Life as The Dallas Mavericks' 5

Mike Fisher

Porzingis and Curry Lead Mavs to Bounce-Back Win in Minnesota, 111-91, Despite Doncic's Absence

Luka Doncic was out with a thumb injury, but Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry held down the fort, pouring in 65 points combined as the Dallas Mavericks got back in the win column in blowout fashion.

Dalton Trigg

Luka in Pain, Curry in Flames: Mavs GAMEDAY at Minnesota With Doncic OUT

The Frustrated Dallas Mavericks Have A Chance To Get Back On Track Against The Minnesota Timberwolves.

BriAmaranthus

Dragic's 'Balkan Blood' Advice For Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic

In Many Ways, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is Following in the Footsteps of Goran Dragic of the Heat - And Dragic has Some Advice for His Fellow Slovenian Star

Mike Fisher

Mavs Crumble in Miami, Fall to Heat 126-118

Despite a career-high night from Seth Curry, the Dallas Mavericks came up short to the Heat in Miami, losing 126-118 at American Airlines Arena.

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy

Cuban Mavs NBA Protest is a Victory Either Way

It's Completely Possible The Dallas Mavericks Win Their Official Protest. However, Replaying The Final 9.5 seconds Isn't The Point.

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

A Slovenian Show as Birthday Boy Luka Doncic (and his Thumb) Meet Dragic: Mavs GAMEDAY at Miami

Luka Doncic And The Dallas Mavericks Downplayed His Thumb Injury But He Is Listed As 'Questionable'. Will He Play at Miami On His Birthday?

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

21 Candles: The Mavs Luka Doncic And The Fire That Will Test Gold

The Siren’s Call: The Dallas Mavericks Birthday Boy - 21-Year-Old Luka Doncic - And the Fire That Will Ultimately Test Gold

TJ Macias

Whitt's End: A Kidd Vs. Luka Mavs Comp, and A Self-Inflicted Wound

Whitt's End: We Are Old Enough To Have Lived Through A Lot Of Dallas Mavericks Stuff, So ... Our Kidd Vs. Luka Mavs Comp, and A Self-Inflicted MFFL Wound

Richie Whitt