Mavs Star Luka Doncic Named Final West Player of Week

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was the final recipient of the Western Conference Player of the Week award for the 2021-22 NBA season.

The NBA announced the recipients of the final Player of the Week award (Apr. 4-11) for the Eastern and Western Conferences: Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks along with Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Doncic averaged 30.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists during his three performances while leading the Mavericks to a 3-0 record within this span. It's the third time he's been a recipient of the Western Conference Player of the Week award — tying him with Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns for the most this season. 

Among Doncic's top achievements during the last week was the 25-point third quarter he produced against the Portland Trail Blazers. He racked up 39 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists before ending his night early through three quarters. 

The hope of gaining the third seed was still alive for much of the Mavericks' final week of the regular season. Doncic elevated his game to elite heights to give his team their best chance of getting it done, but the Golden State Warriors took care of business just enough to hold onto the spot. 

Embiid has been in the MVP conversation for much of the season, and winning Eastern Conference Player of the Week puts a final solid stamp on his candidacy. He led the 76ers to a 3-1 record while recording averages of 38.7 points and 14.3 rebounds.

The focus for Doncic and the Mavericks remains on his calf injury. The injury was suffered in part of Sunday's win over the Spurs late in the third quarter when he attempted to explode off his left foot to get up the court. It could potentially impact his availability for Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Utah Jazz. 

The noon tipoff time on Saturday, instead of being scheduled for Sunday, was a worst-case scenario for maximizing recovery time. The Mavericks will need to weigh the risk of allowing Doncic to take the floor, given the history of calf injuries leading to an Achilles tear. 

For now, more information is needed but is expected to come on Monday. 

