Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic's Calf, Gearing Up For Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks finished the regular season with a 130-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. The Mavs finished fourth in the Western Conference and will take on the Utah Jazz in the first round.

On today's Mavs Donuts, we focus on the Mavericks ending the regular season on a high note, the playoff matchup against the Jazz, Luka Doncic's calf injury and much, much more.

Donut 1: Mavs Sweep Season Series with Spurs

The Mavericks came into Sunday night's season finale against San Antonio winners of three straight games and eight of their last 10. Although this game ended up not meaning much for either team in the standings, bragging rights and pride were at stake, as the Mavs attempted to sweep the regular-season series with the Spurs for the first time in franchise history.

Dallas did just that, as it put San Antonio away 130-120. The Mavs finished the season with a 52-30 record, while the play-in tournament-bound Spurs ended 34-48. The Mavs are officially the fourth seed in the Western Conference and will face the Utah Jazz in the first round.

Donut 2: Mavs-Jazz Game 1 Scheduled

The Mavericks and Jazz (49-33) will meet in a first-round playoff matchup.

The start of the playoffs is Saturday, and the NBA announced the tip-off times for those matchups. The Mavericks and Jazz will play Game 1 at 12 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.

Donut 3: Luka Doncic Suffers Calf Strain

Against the Spurs, Luka Doncic suffered a leg injury late in the third quarter after recording 26 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes. With around 2 1/2 minutes left in the period, he called a timeout and then immediately held his left calf before limping off the court and to the locker room.

After ruling Doncic out for the remainder of the game, the Mavericks labeled the injury a strained left calf.

Donut 4: Dwight Powell Sets Mavs Record

Dwight Powell is averaging 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Mavs, while shooting a career-best (by far) 66.8 percent from the field. Although the Mavs have been shorthanded at the center position for most of the season, especially after the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Powell has stepped up in a big way. His chemistry with superstar Luka Doncic in pick-and-rolls has gone a long way toward his success.

To add a cherry on top of what has already been a great season, Powell made his first basket against the Spurs tonight and broke the franchise record for consecutive field goals made with 15 in a row.

Donut 5: Greg Popovich Praises Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd's first year as coach has paid dividends for the Dallas Mavericks. Kidd has transformed the Mavs into a team that can win with both offense and defense.

"They're one of the better defensive teams in the league," Popovich said. “Team defenders. They’ve got some good individual defenders. Even Luka [Doncic is] trying — I have to screw with him a little bit.”

Donut 6: Kidd Explains Decision to Play Doncic

After the Mavericks' win over the Spurs, Kidd did his best to provide an update on Doncic's injury status. He hadn't spoken to the training staff or Doncic before speaking to the media and explained an update will come on Monday.

“We’ll know more (Monday),” Kidd said. “They were going to (get) their normal run the second half because it’s a week (layoff before Game 1). So we just felt we’d keep the regular rotation and they’d be done by the third quarter and go from there. I thought he was cramping up, but I haven’t talked to [trainer Casey Smith]. Hopefully, it’s not too serious.

“But with that being said, injuries are part of the game. We’ll see how he feels. The good news is that we have won home court and we have a week before we play.”

Donut 7: Jalen Brunson Confident Doncic will Play Game 1

Jalen Brunson shared his thoughts on Doncic's injury after the win over the Spurs, expressing confidence in Doncic playing in Game 1 against the Jazz.

“For some reason, I feel like he’ll be ready to go, knowing the competitor he is,” Brunson said. “I feel like he’ll be ready. It’s unfortunate, but a competitor like that, you can’t keep down for long.”

Donut 8: Kidd Reacts to Jazz Matchup

After the Mavericks' first-round matchup was locked in, Kidd was asked about the challenge of facing Utah. He explained how the playoff experience their opponent has should not be discounted.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Kidd said. “They’re well-coached. They got All Stars. And they’ve been together for a while. They’ve been through a lot of playoff games together. This is going to be a great test for us. It should be a tough series.”

Donut 9: Brunson Reacts to Facing Jazz

Brunson is confident in where the Mavericks are as a team as the start of the playoffs nears. He respects the Jazz, stating their playoff experience will present an intriguing opportunity for the team.

“I like that we have home court and I like where we are as a team mentally right now,” Brunson said. “They have a very good team and playoff experience. And they’ve done something we haven’t, and that’s win a playoff series. So I’m very excited for the opportunity.”

Donut 10: Theo Pinson Goes Off

In the fourth quarter of the Mavericks' win over the Spurs, Theo Pinson led the way with 16 points. He went a perfect 5-5 from the floor and 4-4 on 3s in his 12 minutes. His scoring played a key role in keeping Dallas on top.

Donut 11: Maxi Kleber to Return for Playoffs

The Mavericks played their final four regular-season games without Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness). Kidd said before Sunday's game against the Spurs that Kleber will be ready to play at the start of the playoffs.

Donut 12: Mavs' Corner Shooters Shined

The Mavericks had a few key players finish among the league leaders in corner 3s this season. Dorian Finney-Smith (84) trailed only Terry Rozier and Malik Beasley, while shooting 45.7 percent on those attempts. Reggie Bullock finished with 72 makes, ranking sixth in the league.

“It takes a partnership and whoever’s in that corner can’t leave,” Kidd said. “And sometimes you will leave because you believe he’s going to shoot it. That just shows the growth and trust between Luka and his teammates that he knows someone is going to be in that corner.”