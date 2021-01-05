Mavs Talk: ‘I Can't Say That I'm Surprised,’ - Carlisle After Luka’s Triple-Double Win

Mavs Talk: ‘I can't say that I'm surprised,’ - Says Rick Carlisle after Luka Triple-Double Road Win Over Houston Rockets 113-100

The Dallas Mavericks impressed on Monday night, beating the Houston Rockets 113-100. After sitting out when the Mavericks faced the Chicago Bulls, Luka Doncic came out and recorded his first triple-double of the season with 33 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Another bright spot for Dallas was Tim Hardaway Jr. who put up 30 points from the bench and helped contain James Harden to only 21 points.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Lukas’ triple-double:

"I can't say that I'm surprised… He's a great player… It's pretty clear now that he's working his way back to where he needs to be. ... He's just getting better as each day goes by.”

Carlisle on lineup change (Willie Cauley-Stein and Maxi Kleber in the starting lineup):

“I felt that we needed to get bigger and get more physical to be a better defensive team… I thought that the effort was exceptionally good start to finish. Much better than last night.”

Luka Doncic on Willie Cauley-Stein's first start of the season:

"He was great. He was great the whole game. He was open. This offseason, he's been practicing. He's been doing great stuff. We're really happy to have him."

Willie Cauley-Stein on finally getting the call to start:

"I've been working hard for that. I'm glad I got the opportunity."

Tim Hardaway Jr. on coming off the bench and his 30-point performance:

“It's coaches decision, you got to be a pro. I said since day-one that I'm here to help this team any way I can..."

Tim Hardaway Jr. on stopping James Harden:

"We're just going to say he had an off night."

Luka Doncic on his quadricep injury:

"It was nothing very serious."

The Mavs (3-4) will look to establish some consistency and get back to .500 when traveling to face the Denver Nuggets (2-4) on Thursday night.