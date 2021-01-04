Beal Appeal: Trade-Minded Mavs Fans Wonder - Is He Unhappy Yet?

Bradley Beal Appeal: Trade-Minded Dallas Mavs Fans Wonder - Is He Unhappy With The Washington Wizards Yet?

To be clear, no MFFL is at this moment gloating about Dallas Mavs superiority over anybody - not even the Washington Wizards.

Coach Rick Carlisle has, after three straight games, punctuated cuss words in order to help us frame the Mavs’ 2-4 start.

“Asses,” “shit” and “bitch” therefore worked their way into three straight DBcom headlines - surely just as Rick wished. (And one of those was delivered after a victory!). To wit:

Dallas Mavs Talk: 'We Got Our Asses Kicked' - Carlisle

Dallas Mavs Talk: 'We Haven't Done S---,' Says Carlisle

Dallas Mavs Talk: 'Bitching Won't Do Any Good' - Carlisle

So, imagine the nasty words they were uttering in Washington after starting the 2020-21 season with a disappointing 0-4 record?

Or, better, listen to the words Washington All-Star Bradley Beal was saying.

That’s right. The usually cooperatively jovial Beal - long the source of Wizards’ turn-it-around positivity - couldn’t do it anymore, recently declining to speak to the media after yet another loss.

The Wiz are now 2-5, and again, no gloating; we are sad to report that if Dallas - with the hobbled-but-playing Luka Doncic - loses to James Harden’s Rockets in Houston on Monday, the Mavs’ record will be certifiably Wiz-like.

READ MORE: Doncic and Harden's Status: Dallas Mavs vs. Houston Rockets Tonight

But the Mavs are going to fix this. (Definitely. Probably. Maybe.) Meanwhile, Wiz watchers are suggesting that the combined “body language” of Beal and new teammate Russell Westbrook is lacking that certain something.

Beal, to his credit, has always resisted the temptation to use his leverage to escape Washington. Also to his credit, he eventually returned to speaking to the media, explaining, “There’s a scripture in the Bible that says, 'You never let your anger carry over to the next day or the next morning.''

Beal has for almost a decade now been a good soldier for the Wizards - A good soldier who also scores 30 points per game. And while Washington has always been adamant about their lack of interest in a trade. ... it simply has to have crossed Beal’s mind.

Forgetting for a moment the cost of Dallas executing such a pipe-dream swap (the Mavs may simply lack the assets), it should cross Dallas’ mind as well.

Bradley Beal would not be the Mavs’ coveted “third star”; he would be in play as The Star, an NBA scoring champ getting fed by NBA assist champ, Luka Doncic. But at the moment, there is another blockade to this fantasy, in addition to Washington’s price and Beal’s private wishes.

The Dallas Mavericks can’t just say, “We’re an attractive, champ-in-waiting team to join.”

They need to actually be one.

Therefore, two weeks into this NBA season, the Mavs should probably stay busy fixing their own Wizards-like house.

No gloating allowed.