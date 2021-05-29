Mavs Vs. Clippers Donuts: A Luka Flaw, A Missing Unicorn

Friday’s GAME 3 result: Los Angeles Clippers 118, Dallas Mavericks 108 ... and we've got Mavs Donuts

DONUT 1: NO TKO Down 30-11, the Clippers were on the ropes. Luka Doncic was clowning L.A., producing a career highlight film in the first six minutes. The American Airlines Center crowd was in a frenzy.

And then … oops.

“I think we took a couple bad shots and we relaxed a little bit when we go up – so we need to work on that,” said Doncic.

After Luka went to the bench, the Clippers awakened with a 14-0 run that saved their season and produced a series. They became the first NBA team since 1998 to trail by 19 points in the first quarter and lead at halftime (63-61).

With the margin whittled to 32-25, the feeling of dread was so ominous in the building that Mavs’ coach Rick Carlisle ordered Josh Richardson to take an intentional foul just to insert Luka back in the game.

The Mavs didn’t exactly let the Clippers off the ropes, but no doubt we now have a fight.

DONUT 2: POOR-ZINGIS Batman did his job. Robin no-showed.

Doncic scored 44 points, but the Mavs’ offense became too predictable and, yes, stagnant. Several times they fed 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis against smaller defenders, only to watch him play like he was 6-foot-3 and miss finesse jumpers.

When Porzingis (three of 10) and Tim Hardaway Jr. go seven of 24 the Mavs will have trouble winning. But Porzingis also befuddled us on the defensive end, twice running full speed – instead of a proper close-out – toward Reggie Jackson, who calmly passed in the corner to a wide-open Marcus Morris for 3-pointers.

Said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle: “Our offensive movement wasn’t very good, but the bigger problem was the defense. Let’s be clear: We’re not going to make this about missed shots or opportunities to post-up KP or anybody else. We’ve got to defend better.”

But both issues can be true.

Said Luka on the subject of KP usage: “I think on the post we need to feed the post more, I think that’s the thing, they are playing really small and think we should feed the post more.”

Said KP: “I definitely can do a better job of sealing the guards when I have guard on me. Also I have to score on those post-ups that I have. I had great looks and I just missed shots … Just frustrated a little bit with the shots not going in, but then again, I can’t let that affect the rest of my game.”

DONUT 3: ROSTER RENOVATION This was the first Mavs playoff game at AAC since April 23, 2016 when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder to go down 3-1 in a series they’d lose in five. How long ago was five years? Might as well as been 50. The starting lineup that night: Dirk Nowitzki, Zaza Pachulia, Deron Williams, Wesley Matthews and Raymond Felton.

Only current Mav on that roster is Dwight Powell.

DONUT 4: DAZZLING DEBUT Luka was chanting “Let’s Go Mavs!” with fans 15 minutes before tip-off.

Yeah, he was ready.

In his first playoff game at AAC, Luka scored the game’s first eight points and made three 3-pointers to slingshot the Mavs to an early 14-2 lead and inject frenzy into the 17,000. Stubbornly (stupidly?), Clippers’ coach Tyronn Lue kept exposing 7-foot center Ivaca Zubac in the pick-and-roll and Doncic consistently laughed his way to clean looks beyond the arc or in the paint.

DONUT 5: INSULT TO INJURY It wasn’t just that Morris shook off his slump and started making 3-pointers, it’s that he made three of them – in the fourth quarter – in the left corner directly in front of Dallas’ bench.

And speaking of injury: Luka was asked about his noticeable physical discomfort.

“It’s not the shoulder, it was the neck … at halftime … and it’s just weird,” he said. “I turn and it’s weird, Exercise. I don’t know what you call it but a massage and some ice and hope we’re good.”

DONUT 6: HOT AIR HYPE Drumbeat before tip-off was that this was the “biggest game in Clippers’ history.” Really? They’ve lost three Game 7s in the conference finals, including to the Denver Nuggets in last Summer’s bubble.

I realize you’d like to avoid going down 3-0. But, um, playing in a game with a berth to the conference finals on the line is considerably more important.

DONUT 7: STEP-BACK FREE THROWS? We're obviously nitpicking a guy who just dropped 44 points on a team of elite defenders, but Doncic’s free-throw woes are as alarming as they are baffling.

He missed six more, raising his total to 14 misses this series.

I don’t know, maybe resort to shooting a step-back free throw? At this point, he’s as adept from 30 feet (seven of 13) as he is from 15 feet (seven of 13).

Said Luka: “I especially need to work on free throws.”

DONUT 8: SUPER SIXTH MAN Dirk Nowitzki was in the building again, watching Luka take the torch he passed to him in 2019 and also … being nervous.

“It’s tougher to be a fan than it is to be a player, much tougher,” Dirk said. “But I better get used to it. I don’t think I’m gonna come back any time soon.”

We can only dream. Also worth noting, J.J. Barea and Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were in the house.

DONUT 9: STREAKS SNAPPED The Mavs lost for the first time this season when they … led after the first quarter (were 27-0) … had a better 3-point shooting percentage than their opponent (were 35-0).

All good things must come to an end.

DONUT 10: UN-THREE-LIEVABLE Hard to fathom that Dallas lost a playoff game in which it made 20 3-pointers, which tied the team’s postseason record.The other time the Mavs made 20 triples they beat the Lakers by 36 in the 2011 Mother’s Day Massacre en route to the championship.

DONUT 11: COLOSSAL COMEBACK After being down 30-11, the Clippers outscored the Mavs, 107-78. Ouch.

DONUT 12: THE FINAL WORD Nauseating as it is, give the Clippers credit. Down 0-2 and Luka was dancing on ’em early before a raucous crowd. Down 30-11, they somehow held it together and eventually made a bushel of corner 3s.

We’ve got ourselves a series.