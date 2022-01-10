Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Grizzlies’ Brooks OUT; How it Affects Luka’s Mavs in Standings

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks potentially through the NBA All-Star Break. How does this impact the Dallas Mavericks?

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks potentially through the NBA All-Star Break after experiencing an ankle injury on Saturday, and it could potentially affect the Dallas Mavericks' position in the Western Conference standings over the next couple of weeks.

Brooks was trying to evade a defender in transition but got tangled up—causing him to crash to the floor. He was unable to shoot the two fouls that came from the shooting foul call and was ruled inedible to return to action as a result. 

The latest details from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski suggested Brooks will be sidelined for at least three to five weeks, which could end up pushing his return past the All-Star break. 

Brooks is having a strong season with averages of 18.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is playing on a three-year, $35 million contract that has him signed through 2023. 

The Grizzlies currently find themselves ranked fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 27-14 record. The Dallas Mavericks trail by five games in the standings and have two matchups against Memphis over the next few weeks.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17323112
Play

Grizzlies’ Brooks OUT; How it Affects Luka’s Mavs in Standings

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks potentially through the NBA All-Star Break. How does this impact the Dallas Mavericks?

20 seconds ago
USATSI_17135140
Play

Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas vs. Chicago Bulls

The red-hot Dallas Mavericks look to extend their season-best win streak to six games against the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls, who have won nine in a row themselves. Get your live updates throughout the game right here on DallasBasketball.com.

29 minutes ago
1B0F8E72-EB8D-44A9-A1CB-68DF8704EC68
Play

Mavs Film Room: Reggie Bullock Living Up to Free Agency Expectations

The Dallas Mavericks' top free agency signing from the NBA offseason, Reggie Bullock, is beginning to heat up from deep.

7 hours ago

Memphis still has Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane to lead the team while Brooks remains sidelined. The Grizzlies have managed without key players at a high-level before, as they went 10-2 in 12 games played while Morant was out with an ankle injury earlier this season.. 

During matchups with the Grizzlies, Doncic typically ends up getting guarded by Brooks. The physicality and persistence that Brooks plays with on-ball defense can pose some challenges for a scorer like Doncic out on the perimeter.

The Mavs will play the Grizzlies two times in the next two weeks. Currently, fifth-seeded Dallas is just five games back of fourth-seeded Memphis nearly halfway though the season.

If the Dallas Mavericks can continue to win at a high-level, taking care of business against the Memphis Grizzlies in these upcoming head-to-head matchups would help make up ground in the Western Conference standings.

Without Brooks, it will still be a real challenge to get the job done... but things might be slightly easier for Doncic individually.

USATSI_17323112
News

Grizzlies’ Brooks OUT; How it Affects Luka’s Mavs in Standings

20 seconds ago
USATSI_17135140
News

Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas vs. Chicago Bulls

29 minutes ago
1B0F8E72-EB8D-44A9-A1CB-68DF8704EC68
News

Mavs Film Room: Reggie Bullock Living Up to Free Agency Expectations

7 hours ago
D35115A0-0532-4EE6-B8CB-13144491DF4C
News

Luka Doncic is BACK: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Bulls

10 hours ago
USATSI_12406558
News

Klay Thompson's NBA Return; How it Changes Mavs Strategy vs. Warriors

19 hours ago
USATSI_17375691
News

'Mavs Glue Guy': Finney-Smith Due a Dallas Pay Raise in Free Agency?

20 hours ago
NBA-Milwaukee-Bucks-at-Dallas-Mavericks-17407617-748x420
News

Mavs Wanted to Sign Nuggets-Bound Boogie Cousins? Here's a Better Idea

21 hours ago
BD41983A-E453-4824-8736-27F3FD2D9BBF
News

'Help Has Arrived!': Doncic Getting More From Teammates; Mavs Takes

Jan 8, 2022