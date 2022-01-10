Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas 22, Chicago 32

The red-hot Dallas Mavericks look to extend their season-best win streak to six games against the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls, who have won nine in a row themselves. Get your live updates throughout the game right here on DallasBasketball.com.

The Dallas Mavericks are on a tear lately, having won five games in a row and six of their last seven. During this successful stretch, the Mavs have scaled up the NBA's offensive and defensive rankings. As of today, the Mavs own the fifth-best defensive rating in the league. And although their offensive rating is only ranked 17th, that's a much better sight than the No. 26 ranking that was there a few weeks ago.

If you look at just the last 10 games, the numbers are even more impressive, as Dallas boasts the best defense in the league during that span, and the 12th-best offense. The Mavs have the second-best overall net rating during that stretch as well, with only the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of them.

On Sunday night at American Airlines Center, the Mavs take on a team that has been even hotter than they've been in the Chicago Bulls (26-10). The Bulls currently sit atop the Eastern Conference and have won nine-straight games of their own. Led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, Chicago has wasted no time solidifying itself as a legitimate championship contender this season.

Although the Bulls enter tonight's matchup as two-point favorites over the Mavs, it wouldn't shock us if Dallas found a way to come out on top in this one, especially since superstar Luka Doncic is making his return after a one-game absence due to an ankle sprain.

The Mavs are just four days removed from having dismantled the revamped Golden State Warriors on Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement night. The Warriors were sitting at the top of the Western Conference at the time, and Dallas held them to a season-low 82 points, so we know they are capable of beating just about anyone these days.

DallasBasketball.com throughout the night for live updates throughout the game.

Starting Lineups

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Derick Jones Jr., Nikola Vucevic

First Quarter (4:38): Mavs 14, Bulls 17

The Mavs started out on a 10-2 run, but the Bulls quickly answered with a 15-4 run of their own. So far, this one is living up to the hype.

End of First Quarter: Mavs 22, Bulls 32

DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine combined for 15 points, giving the Bulls a 10-point cushion. Things looked good early for the Mavericks, but the Bulls' balanced offense gained rhythm following the Mavs' 10-2 run. Luka Doncic felt the effects of Lonzo Ball's smothering defense, as he coughed up the ball three times.

Second Quarter (7:01): Mavs 33, Bulls 43

Every time the Mavs start to cut into the Bulls' lead, Chicago comes back with some nearly impossible offense to defend, mostly by DeRozan. Mavs are still handing tough, though.