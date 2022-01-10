Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas 22, Chicago 32

Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas 22 vs. Chicago 32

The red-hot Dallas Mavericks look to extend their season-best win streak to six games against the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls, who have won nine in a row themselves. Get your live updates throughout the game right here on DallasBasketball.com.

The Dallas Mavericks are on a tear lately, having won five games in a row and six of their last seven. During this successful stretch, the Mavs have scaled up the NBA's offensive and defensive rankings. As of today, the Mavs own the fifth-best defensive rating in the league. And although their offensive rating is only ranked 17th, that's a much better sight than the No. 26 ranking that was there a few weeks ago.

If you look at just the last 10 games, the numbers are even more impressive, as Dallas boasts the best defense in the league during that span, and the 12th-best offense. The Mavs have the second-best overall net rating during that stretch as well, with only the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of them.

On Sunday night at American Airlines Center, the Mavs take on a team that has been even hotter than they've been in the Chicago Bulls (26-10). The Bulls currently sit atop the Eastern Conference and have won nine-straight games of their own. Led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, Chicago has wasted no time solidifying itself as a legitimate championship contender this season.

Although the Bulls enter tonight's matchup as two-point favorites over the Mavs, it wouldn't shock us if Dallas found a way to come out on top in this one, especially since superstar Luka Doncic is making his return after a one-game absence due to an ankle sprain.

The Mavs are just four days removed from having dismantled the revamped Golden State Warriors on Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement night. The Warriors were sitting at the top of the Western Conference at the time, and Dallas held them to a season-low 82 points, so we know they are capable of beating just about anyone these days.

DallasBasketball.com throughout the night for live updates throughout the game.

Starting Lineups

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17323112
Play

Grizzlies’ Brooks OUT; How it Affects Luka’s Mavs in Standings

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks potentially through the NBA All-Star Break. How does this impact the Dallas Mavericks?

46 minutes ago
USATSI_17135140
Play

Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas 22, Chicago 32

The red-hot Dallas Mavericks look to extend their season-best win streak to six games against the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls, who have won nine in a row themselves. Get your live updates throughout the game right here on DallasBasketball.com.

1 hour ago
1B0F8E72-EB8D-44A9-A1CB-68DF8704EC68
Play

Mavs Film Room: Reggie Bullock Living Up to Free Agency Expectations

The Dallas Mavericks' top free agency signing from the NBA offseason, Reggie Bullock, is beginning to heat up from deep.

8 hours ago

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Derick Jones Jr., Nikola Vucevic

First Quarter (4:38): Mavs 14, Bulls 17

The Mavs started out on a 10-2 run, but the Bulls quickly answered with a 15-4 run of their own. So far, this one is living up to the hype.

End of First Quarter: Mavs 22, Bulls 32

DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine combined for 15 points, giving the Bulls a 10-point cushion. Things looked good early for the Mavericks, but the Bulls' balanced offense gained rhythm following the Mavs' 10-2 run. Luka Doncic felt the effects of Lonzo Ball's smothering defense, as he coughed up the ball three times. 

Second Quarter (7:01): Mavs 33, Bulls 43

Every time the Mavs start to cut into the Bulls' lead, Chicago comes back with some nearly impossible offense to defend, mostly by DeRozan. Mavs are still handing tough, though.

USATSI_17323112
News

Grizzlies’ Brooks OUT; How it Affects Luka’s Mavs in Standings

46 minutes ago
USATSI_17135140
News

Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas 22, Chicago 32

1 hour ago
1B0F8E72-EB8D-44A9-A1CB-68DF8704EC68
News

Mavs Film Room: Reggie Bullock Living Up to Free Agency Expectations

8 hours ago
D35115A0-0532-4EE6-B8CB-13144491DF4C
News

Luka Doncic is BACK: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Bulls

10 hours ago
USATSI_12406558
News

Klay Thompson's NBA Return; How it Changes Mavs Strategy vs. Warriors

20 hours ago
USATSI_17375691
News

'Mavs Glue Guy': Finney-Smith Due a Dallas Pay Raise in Free Agency?

20 hours ago
NBA-Milwaukee-Bucks-at-Dallas-Mavericks-17407617-748x420
News

Mavs Wanted to Sign Nuggets-Bound Boogie Cousins? Here's a Better Idea

22 hours ago
BD41983A-E453-4824-8736-27F3FD2D9BBF
News

'Help Has Arrived!': Doncic Getting More From Teammates; Mavs Takes

Jan 8, 2022