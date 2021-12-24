NBA Christmas All-Star Voting: How to Vote for Doncic & Other Mavs

NBA All-Star voting for the Dallas Mavericks will officially begin at 10 a.m. central time tomorrow on Christmas Day. Will Luka be a starter once again?

NBA All-Star voting for the Dallas Mavericks will officially begin at 10 a.m. central time tomorrow on Christmas Day and will end on Saturday, January 22 at 11 p.m. central time. Will superstar Luka Doncic become an All-Star starter for the third year in a row?

When determining who starts the All-Star games, voting weight is split into three sections: fan voting (accounts for 50-percent of the total vote), NBA players (25-percent) and media (25-percent). Here's how fans can vote for Doncic or any other player one time per day leading up to the All-Star Game:

Fill out a ballot on Mavs.com/AllStar

Fill out a ballot on the NBA App, which is available on iOS and Android

Fill out a ballot vote.NBA.com

Go to Twitter and tweet, retweet or reply with a hashtag of the player's first and last name (for example: #LukaDoncic). Fans can vote for up to 10 players per day this way from December 25 through January 22. Go do your thing, Mavs Twitter!

The NBA will officially reveal All-Star game starters and captains on Thursday, January 27. All-Star game reserves, which are chosen by NBA coaches, will be announced on Thursday, February 3.

The NBA's 71st All-Star game, which is in Cleveland this year, will be held on Sunday, February 20.

In the 2020 NBA All-Star game, Luka Doncic made his debut as a starter alongside LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Anthony Davis. Doncic scored eight points and dished out four assists on 3-of-6 shooting in nearly 18 minutes of play.

In the 2021 NBA All-Star game, Doncic made his second consecutive appearance as a starter, this time alongside LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Doncic again finished with just eight points, but dished out eight assists as well in his 32 minutes of play.