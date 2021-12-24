Mavs Donuts: 'You Wake Up And Wonder Who's Out' - Coach Jason Kidd

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: MAVS FALL SHORT vs. BUCKS

With several key players out for the Dallas Mavericks, the team fell short on Thursday at the AAC, losing to the Bucks, 102-95. Khris Middleton led all scorers with 26 points. Check out our recap here. ... with the emphasis on the night and the coverage an obvious one: COVID.

“When you wake up, you just wonder who’s out,” coach Jason Kidd said of his new daily routine. “There are certain times that you’re used to: first thing in the morning, you check your phone. And then there’s a time between 2 and 3 in the afternoon, they give you another update of who’s out.

"So you think you’ve dodged one, you still have to wait for that second test.”

DONUT 2: A NEW EPISODE OF MAVS STEP BACK!

On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back LIVE, host Dalton Trigg is joined by listeners to discuss the current state of the Mavs, Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss helping the team win a game on severely short notice, owner Mark Cuban's comment on 'hard' roster decisions that could be coming in the near future, a Domantas Sabonis trade idea and more!

DONUT 3: COULD SABONIS SLIDE TO BIG D?

Let dig into that one ... With trade rumors swirling around the Indiana Pacers, could the Mavericks be a trade partner for Domantas Sabonis?

And while we're at is, another trade idea: Jerami Grant, anybody?

DONUT 4: KAT CATCHES COVID

Just days after playing the Dallas Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves have seven players in COVID protocols, including All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

DONUT 5: ON THIS DAY, 1960

The Boston Celtics grabbed 109(!) rebounds to beat the Detroit Pistons 150-106.

DONUT 6: ON XMAS DAY, 2011

On this day 10 years ago, the Dallas Mavericks began their title defense and had their lone championship banner enter the rafters of the AmericanAirlines Center.

DONUT 7: CARDIAC KEMBA

New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker played in his third game returning to the team's rotation scoring 44 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists. However, it wasn't enough as the Washington Wizards worked their magic and grabbed a win in the Big Apple.

Kemba Walker, of course, is a name associated in Mavs trade gossip.

DONUT 8: PAINT THE TOWN GREEN

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green returned for the first time playing in a month and scored 20 points shooting 6 of 9 from downtown in 25 minutes in a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

DONUT 9: HERRO-BALL

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro scored 29 points off the bench to help lead his team to a 115-112 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

DONUT 10: PELICAN POWER

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 31 points to beat the Orlando Magic in a 110-104 victory.

DONUT 11: WHAT'S NEXT

The Mavs travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz on Christmas Day, despite being out multiple players. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. It's another opportunity for a guy like Marquese Chriss - who against the Bucks had 13 points and five rebounds - to showcase himself.

“It’s a blessing in disguise,” Chriss said of the COVID circumstances. “It sucks that a lot of people are going through it and a lot of people are not being able to play. I know they want to. But I’m taking it one day at a time and make the most out of this opportunity just to show what I’m able to do and that I’m healthy and able to contribute.”

DONUT 12: MERRY CHRISTMAS

From all of us here at DallasBasketball.com, we would like to wish you a safe and special Merry Christmas.