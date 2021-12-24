Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mavs Donuts: 'You Wake Up And Wonder Who's Out' - Coach Jason Kidd

    Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.
    Author:

    Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

    DONUT 1: MAVS FALL SHORT vs. BUCKS

    With several key players out for the Dallas Mavericks, the team fell short on Thursday at the AAC, losing to the Bucks, 102-95. Khris Middleton led all scorers with 26 points. Check out our recap here. ... with the emphasis on the night and the coverage an obvious one: COVID.

    “When you wake up, you just wonder who’s out,” coach Jason Kidd said of his new daily routine. “There are certain times that you’re used to: first thing in the morning, you check your phone. And then there’s a time between 2 and 3 in the afternoon, they give you another update of who’s out. 

    "So you think you’ve dodged one, you still have to wait for that second test.”

    DONUT 2: A NEW EPISODE OF MAVS STEP BACK!

    On the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back LIVE, host Dalton Trigg is joined by listeners to discuss the current state of the Mavs, Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss helping the team win a game on severely short notice, owner Mark Cuban's comment on 'hard' roster decisions that could be coming in the near future, a Domantas Sabonis trade idea and more!

    DONUT 3: COULD SABONIS SLIDE TO BIG D?

    Let dig into that one ... With trade rumors swirling around the Indiana Pacers, could the Mavericks be a trade partner for Domantas Sabonis?

    And while we're at is, another trade idea: Jerami Grant, anybody? 

    DONUT 4: KAT CATCHES COVID

    Just days after playing the Dallas Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves have seven players in COVID protocols, including All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

    DONUT 5: ON THIS DAY, 1960

    The Boston Celtics grabbed 109(!) rebounds to beat the Detroit Pistons 150-106.

    DONUT 6: ON XMAS DAY, 2011

    On this day 10 years ago, the Dallas Mavericks began their title defense and had their lone championship banner enter the rafters of the AmericanAirlines Center.

    DONUT 7: CARDIAC KEMBA

    New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker played in his third game returning to the team's rotation scoring 44 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists. However, it wasn't enough as the Washington Wizards worked their magic and grabbed a win in the Big Apple.

    Kemba Walker, of course, is a name associated in Mavs trade gossip.

    Recommended Articles

    kidd jb mil dal
    Play

    Mavs Donuts: 'You Wake Up And Wonder Who's Out' - Coach Jason Kidd

    Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

    1 minute ago
    https---pistonpowered.com-wp-content-uploads-imagn-images-2017-07-15943426
    Play

    NBA Trade Talk: Could Mavs & Pistons Workout a Jerami Grant Deal?

    NBA trade buzz has been quiet lately, but the Dallas Mavericks could make some noise by trading for Detroit Pistons forwards Jerami Grant.

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17407467_168388359_lowres
    Play

    'NBA COVID Chaos': Scrappy Dallas Mavs Fall to Bucks, 102-95

    The severely undermanned Dallas Mavericks gave the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks all they could handle, but the Bucks still came out on top, 102-95

    8 hours ago

    DONUT 8: PAINT THE TOWN GREEN

    Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green returned for the first time playing in a month and scored 20 points shooting 6 of 9 from downtown in 25 minutes in a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

    DONUT 9: HERRO-BALL

    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro scored 29 points off the bench to help lead his team to a 115-112 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

    DONUT 10: PELICAN POWER

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 31 points to beat the Orlando Magic in a 110-104 victory.

    DONUT 11: WHAT'S NEXT

    The Mavs travel to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz on Christmas Day, despite being out multiple players. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. It's another opportunity for a guy like Marquese Chriss - who against the Bucks had 13 points and five rebounds - to showcase himself.

    “It’s a blessing in disguise,” Chriss said of the COVID circumstances. “It sucks that a lot of people are going through it and a lot of people are not being able to play. I know they want to. But I’m taking it one day at a time and make the most out of this opportunity just to show what I’m able to do and that I’m healthy and able to contribute.”

    DONUT 12: MERRY CHRISTMAS

    From all of us here at DallasBasketball.com, we would like to wish you a safe and special Merry Christmas.

    wes mil dal
    marq mil dal
    kidd jb mil dal
    jrue jb mil dal
    jb mil dal
    frank mil dal
    dp mil dal
    boogie mil dal

    kidd jb mil dal
    News

    Mavs Donuts: 'You Wake Up And Wonder Who's Out' - Coach Jason Kidd

    1 minute ago
    https---pistonpowered.com-wp-content-uploads-imagn-images-2017-07-15943426
    News

    NBA Trade Talk: Could Mavs & Pistons Workout a Jerami Grant Deal?

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17407467_168388359_lowres
    News

    'NBA COVID Chaos': Scrappy Dallas Mavs Fall to Bucks, 102-95

    8 hours ago
    AB78D473-9282-49D1-89D9-80283CDD827F
    News

    LISTEN: Mavs COVID Roster Shakeup; Dallas Front Office Silver Lining?

    15 hours ago
    5AF36402-3706-4813-AC52-3D380E21F899
    News

    Pacers All-Star 'Realistic Trade Target' for Mavs?

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15867925_168388359_lowres
    News

    No Luka or Giannis; What About Porzingis? GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Bucks

    22 hours ago
    luka lebron clutch
    News

    Mavs Donuts: Luka COVID; LeBron 'Ruined Basketball'?

    Dec 23, 2021
    E73EDE60-F10D-4581-9E3A-F2E8A6A0D8F3
    News

    ‘Tough' Roster Decisions Coming For Mavs, Says Cuban

    Dec 22, 2021