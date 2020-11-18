SI.com
Dallas Basketball
HomeNewsMavs Step Back PodcastDBcom Boards
Search

NBA Draft Donuts: Bold Mavs Predictions

BriAmaranthus

Our bold predictions for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Draft and beyond, via 'The 75-Member Staff ... in Mavs Donuts

DONUT 1: Expectations Expect the unexpected for the first-ever virtual NBA Draft. Without any tournaments, combines and workouts.... The 2020 NBA draft's unpredictability is high due to the lack of scouting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

There will be limited on-site participation from select prospects and league personnel at the draft, which starts on Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN). 

DONUT 2: The Starting Point The Dallas Mavericks hold the 18th and 31st overall picks. The Mavs are in win-now mode ... Meaning the options are endless and the roster could be looking a lot different in a week. Could the Mavs trade up into the lottery? How far up the draft board would Dallas climb? Will Dallas find themselves in a trade for more immediate help?

Check out our Mavs NBA Rumor Tracker, for the latest.

DONUT 3: The 'Easy Answer' The name of the game is "Find The Third Star" to go alongside and compliment Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. 

[Read: How Much Of New NBA Season Will Mavs' Porzingis Miss?]

DONUT 4: Quotable Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson said it best on our Mavs Step Back Podcast for an exclusive interview, "We absolutely 100% want to get there, but we don't want to do it at the expense of doing something stupid. We've got some really good, young, developing players. We're not just going to throw those guys or our draft picks aside and say goodbye to our future for a warhorse who only has one year left in the tank."

DONUT 5: The Bold and the Beautiful With free agency beginning on Friday, in what is sure to be an entertaining week... Here is one bold prediction from each of our writers at Dallasbasketball.com.

DONUT 6: A 'Win-Now' Trade at 18 - Mike Fisher The Mavs occasionally get criticized for "not using the draft.'' But "using'' it doesn't have to mean "drafting an 18-year-old who is three years away from helping the franchise.''

It's a great "use'' of the pick at No. 18 to flip it into a trade that brings a top-of-the-rotation vet here.

GM Donnie Nelson tells DBcom he doesn't want to acquire "old warhorses.'' That's a wise view from one end of the spectrum. From the other end, Dallas doesn't need "youth.'' Dallas needs talent.

DONUT 7: Oladipo Splash - Dalton Trigg I’ve thought about this a lot, and as much as I want to say some other names we’ve talked about recently, like Zach LaVine, my draft night bold prediction for the Mavs is that they’ll trade for Pacers’ shooting guard Victor Oladipo.

I think this is probably the Mavs’ best opportunity to make a big splash, given their lack of assets. They do have some good assets, just probably not good enough to land a player with less baggage. Yes, Oladipo has a reputation for being ‘moody’ sometimes, something that was true of another shooting guard who played for the Mavs once upon a time — Monta Ellis. Oladipo also has injury concerns and is on an expiring contract. So all that being considered, I believe the Mavs could get him without surrendering too much in a trade package. 

It’d be a low-risk, potential high-reward move for Dallas.

DONUT 7: Three-and-D, for the win! - Bri Amaranthus I think the expected drama will fall short. My prediction is that Mavs will NOT trade away the 18th selection, instead, they will draft A solid young player that could help Dallas’ 18th-ranked defense. Adding youth to grow with Doncic and Porzingis could prove to be extremely beneficial for years to come. A huge win would be Villanova's Saddiq Bey... If he is still on the board.

DONUT 8: Patience is a Virtue - Matthew Postins The players the Mavs select on Wednesday won't be on their roster come January.

I think the Mavs are planning to find a third option on either the free agency or trade market to run alongside Doncic and Porzingis. Our DallasBasketball.com staff has explored plenty of them. If that's the case, then both of those picks are in play. Now, one caveat — the Mavs can't trade the first-rounder before the draft. They're barred from doing that because their 2021 pick is promised to the Knicks. But after the draft, I'd have to assume it's fair game. 

By January, the Mavs will have taken those pieces and turned them into something. 

DONUT 9: A Star Trade - Matt Galatzan My bold prediction is that the Mavs will trade not one but both of their picks on Wednesday. The team has previously stated that they are in win now mode, and reports suggest that they would be willing to take on salary to get a star. 

Put those pieces together, plus what we have heard this week in terms of names they are connected to, and I think you’ll see the Mavs be very active on draft nght.

Will that result in a guy like Bradley Beal? Not likely, but there are guys out there for the taking who are definitely attainable should the Mavs choose to go in that direction. 

DONUT 10: A Low Bar In terms of Mavs NBA Draft history, the bar is tremendously low. 

READ MORE: Donuts: Mavs' 12 Best NBA Draft Picks

I'm not asking for a Luka or a Dirk. But I'm demanding something better than a Samaki or an Anstey.

DONUT 11: A Draft Trade Up - Richard Stayman Mavs-related prediction: Mavs trade up to take the faller, who I'll guess is Obi Toppin. NBA Draft prediction: Kings trade into the top 3.

DONUT 12: The Final Word ""No one wants a parade in Dallas like our owner (Mark Cuban), head coach (Rick Carlisle), the guys in the locker room, and yours truly. We absolutely 100% want to get there, but we don't want to do it at the expense of doing something stupid. We've got some really good, young, developing players. We're not just going to throw those guys or our draft picks aside and say goodbye to our future for a warhorse who only has one year left in the tank." - Mavs GM Donnie Nelson to DallasBasketball.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Trade Frenzy: Can Mavs Still Pursue LaVine, Hield or Oladipo?

There was a significant amount of activity on Monday after the NBA lifted its trade moratorium, although not from the Dallas Mavericks. However, Zach LaVine, Buddy Hield, and Victor Oladipo are still on the board.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs NBA Draft Prospect Scouting - Top 13

Our Dallas Mavs NBA Draft Prospect Breakdown - Top 13 Details In the Mavs Draft Podcast

Richard Stayman

NBA Rumor Tracker: Mavs Have 'Plans A, B & C' - How's Buddy Hield?

Our Dallas Mavs NBA Rumor Tracker, Keeping You Up-To-The-Minute On Draft, Trade And Transaction Talk: Dallas is Out of 'Jrue Holliday Sweepstakes' - and Might Be Out of Giannis Chase, Too. What's 'Plan B'?

Mike Fisher

Mavs Donuts: Ranking Dallas' 12 Best-Ever NBA Draft Picks

Mavs Donuts: Ranking Dallas' 12 Best-Ever NBA Draft Picks

Mike Fisher

How Much Of New NBA Season Will Mavs' Porzingis Miss?

According to Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT, Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis is unlikely to be ready for the star of the NBA season on December 22 - but GM Donnie Nelson seems unconcerned

Dalton Trigg

Step Back Pod Exclusive: GM Donnie Nelson Gives Mavs Update On Trades, Draft, Free Agency

Less than an hour before the NBA lifts its moratorium on trades, Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson joins our Mavs Step Back Podcast to give us an update on where the team currently stands when it comes to potential trades, the NBA Draft and free agency.

Dalton Trigg

Will The Mavs Draft 'The Next Ginobili' at No. 18?

Will The Dallas Mavs Draft 'The Next Ginobili' at No. 18? A Look at 6-8 Argentinian Guard Leandro Bolomaro

Mike Fisher

The Mechanics - And Players - In A Mavs Blockbuster Trade With Thunder

The Mechanics - And Players - Available In A Dallas Mavs Blockbuster Trade With Thunder

Mike Fisher

Mavs Hire 'Offensive Guru' to Carlisle Coaching Staff

The Dallas Mavs Hire 'Offensive Guru' Zach Guthrie to the Rick Carlisle Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: The Mavs & Top Of NBA Draft

Whitt's End: The Dallas Mavs & Top Of NBA Draft - DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt