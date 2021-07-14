NBA Draft - Source: Mavs Work Out Howard Forward Makur Maker

Sports Illustrated home
Source: Mavs Work Out Howard Forward Makur Maker

The high-upside forward will be working out with Dallas 10 days before the draft
The Mavericks have scheduled a workout with Howard’s Makur Maker next week, a source tells us. 

Maker made history by being the first 5-star recruit to play for a HBCU. However, Maker’s season ended after just 2 games, and he only played one game against D1 competition due to a groin injury. In his lone game against Belmont, Maker scored 11 points on 5/10 shooting and recorded 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block with 5 turnovers.

Maker measured very well at June’s NBA Draft Combine, recording a 7’2 wingspan and the second best standing reach at the event at 9’4. With his already impressive 6’11 stature, Maker’s frame bodes well for a Dallas team seeking big men. Maker has a unique physical profile with an ability to hit jumpers off the dribble, making him one of the highest upside forwards in the draft.

READ MORE: Pipe-Dreaming: Could Mavs Pull Off Bradley Beal Trade?

Something to note about the new relationship with the Mavericks is that Jason Kidd coached Makur Maker’s cousin, Thon, in Milwaukee.

Teams generally work out most NBA Draft prospects in their draft range to gather intel, but the Mavericks own no picks this year. This could be a de facto audition for the upcoming open two-way roster spot, or even something that leads to a mini-camp or Summer League roster spot. Another option for the Mavs on draft night is buying a second round pick to acquire someone like Maker.

This year the NBA Draft will be held on July 29.

READ MORE: Could Kawhi Leonard's ACL Surgery Impact Mavs' Pursuit In Free Agency?

