Pipe-Dreaming: Could Mavs Pull Off Bradley Beal Trade?

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to pair with Luka Doncic. Could they pull off a trade?

DALLAS - With the addition of general manager Nico Harrison in the front office, it's no secret the Dallas Mavericks will have high aspirations when adding talent to pair with Luka Doncic.

There was a clear lack of a co-star for the Mavericks throughout the team's first-round series with the LA Clippers. Tim Hardaway Jr. would step up significantly at times but wasn't doing it as an initiator.

One option that has been floated as an option for the Mavericks as of late is Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. He's also one that DallasBasketball.com has made clear in recent years regarding how highly the organization thinks of him as an option.

Before the Mavericks, or any team for that matter, can manage to get a trade done for Beal, he must request a trade from the Wizards. That has not occurred but is certainly something to keep tabs on.

There are a variety of key issues with the outlook for the Mavericks in terms of getting a deal done to acquire Beal. First of all, the decline in Kristaps Porzingis' value ranks atop the list.

The Mavericks lack one of the more intriguing options the Wizards could look to pursue in a potential trade involving Beal in terms of a centerpiece of a package. Names like Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, and Pascal Siakam come to mind.

A trade package of Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Brunson, Josh Green and two future unprotected first-round picks is one that could realistically land a genuinely helpful player.

But honestly? It's just not one that could net Beal in a competitive and open market.

From the Wizards' perspective, a full rebuild would surely be the route to go in the event of blowing up their roster. The Mavericks do not necessarily have young talent or draft assets to help set them up for success in such a way.

There are other teams who would be motivated to pursue Beal like the New Orleans Pelicans who possess both a more attractive centerpiece for a trade scenario along with a greater war-chest of draft assets.

If the Mavericks faced the option of landing a talent like Bradley Beal, they should absolutely look to get it done. Dallas would need Beal to name them on his preferred destinations list and have the Wizards respect his desires.

The path the Mavericks would essentially need is for a similar scenario to take place resembling the Oklahoma City Thunder allowing Chris Paul to pick his landing spot. Beal, 28, is in a much different stage of his career than Paul, though...

The best course of action for the Dallas Mavericks surely would be to make a push for Bradley Beal if he were to be available, but to keep an eye on other helpful options if some were to emerge as available.

