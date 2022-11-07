Skip to main content

NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Moving Up After Luka Doncic's Big Week?

The Dallas Mavericks are winners of three straight thanks to Luka Doncic's heroics. But where does that place them in this week's power rankings?

The Dallas Mavericks are riding a three-game win streak, proving to the rest of the league that they can be in the mix of contenders when the playoffs arrive.

During the win streak, Luka Dončić has cemented his status as one of the best players in the game, scoring 30 or more in every game this season and averaging a league-best 36 points per game.

With the winning ways established in Dallas, the Mavs moved up three spots from No. 10 to No. 7 in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings.

Here's a look at what SI had to say about the Mavericks ... 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Spencer Dinwiddie
Play

NBA Reviewing Spencer Dinwiddie's Allegations Against Tony Brothers

The NBA is reviewing the incident where Tony Brothers allegedly referred to Spencer Dinwiddie as a 'b---- a-- m----------" during a recent Dallas Mavericks game.

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_17365324
Play

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Trade Rumor: Should Mavs Be Interested?

With a poor start to the Lakers' season, Anthony Davis trade rumors are heating up again. Should the Mavs be interested, or would trading for Davis repeat previous mistakes?

By Michael Mulford
Luka Doncic. Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets
Play

Mavs vs. Nets GAMEDAY: Luka Doncic Duels Kevin Durant; Ben Simmons Will Play

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in two weeks, but this time, Kyrie Irving will not be participating due to his suspension. Can Luka Doncic and the Mavs finally put together a complete game from start to finish?

By Dalton Trigg

The Mavericks scored a pair of close wins over quality opponents to get above .500 for the first time. Luka Dončić, whose 36 PPG leads the league, continued his streak of 30-plus point games to start the season with 33 in a three-point win against the Jazz and 35 more in a one-point win against the Raptors. Dallas, which operates at the second-slowest pace, owns the No. 1 offensive rating and ranks in the top-five in most shooting efficiency metrics. That all boils down to Dončić, the one-man wonder with the near-40% usage rate.

The Mavs, with their league-best offensive rating, look to continue their win streak this week as they face three sub-.500 teams (Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards), followed by a big game at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Spencer Dinwiddie
News

NBA Reviewing Spencer Dinwiddie's Allegations Against Tony Brothers

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_17365324
News

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Trade Rumor: Should Mavs Be Interested?

By Michael Mulford
Luka Doncic. Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets
News

Mavs vs. Nets GAMEDAY: Luka Doncic Duels Kevin Durant; Ben Simmons Will Play

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Film Breakdown: How Luka Doncic Broke the Raptors' Many Defensive Schemes

By Grant Afseth
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors
News

'Bullsh*t Shots': Mavs' Luka Doncic Speaks on Insane Plays vs. Raptors

By Grant Afseth
USATSI_17081593
News

Mavs Pursued Kyle Lowry in Free Agency Last Year; Should Dallas Trade with Miami for Him Now?

By Dalton Trigg
Luka Jaden
News

Doncic, Mavs Go Streaking; Jaden Hardy, McKinley Wright IV Shine For Texas Legends

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors
News

Luka Doncic Counters Raptors' Creatives Schemes in Mavs' Win: 3 Big Observations

By Grant Afseth