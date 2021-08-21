NBA Schedule Release: LeBron, Curry, Doncic & Who's Who

Here's what you need to look out for on the 2021-2022 NBA schedule

The 2021-2022 NBA schedule was announced on Friday afternoon, and there are already some juicy storylines and games to watch that you should pay attention to.

There was already news about the schedule released earlier in the week, such as the Christmas Day slate of games, as well as the two opening night games when the season kicks off on October 19.

But now we have the entire season schedule to examine which will include some special highlights as the NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary.

To celebrate their diamond anniversary, the league will display some "classic matchups" that pay homage to the NBA's first season in 1946.

That first "classic matchup" will be between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors on November 1, which marks the 75th anniversary of the date when the NBA held its first regular-season game.

The NBA will also celebrate the three franchises that have been around all 75 years, The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors (previously the Philadelphia Warriors), by holding three nationally televised games between the three teams over a five-day span in December.

A final "classic matchup" will occur on January 7 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, marking the 50th anniversary of when the Lakers beat the Hawks for their 33rd straight win, which still holds up as the longest winning streak in NBA history.

Besides the classic matchups, season 75 for the NBA will start with a doubleheader on October 19 that features the Brooklyn Nets visiting the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, followed by the Lakers hosting the Warriors.

The previously announced NBA Christmas Day games are as follows:

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks, 11 a.m. CT

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics, 1:30 p.m. CT

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors, 4 p.m. CT

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7 p.m. CT

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks, 9:30 p.m. CT

Notable matchups on Christmas day include the Lakers and Nets at Staples Center. Depending on where both teams are with regards to records, it could be an NBA Finals preview since both teams are considered to be title contenders.

That matchup also features several ex-teammates playing against each other, with LeBron James facing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant going up against Russell Westbrook, and James Harden playing Carmelo Anthony. As long as everyone is healthy, it should be one of the bigger draws on the schedule.

Another big day on the schedule for 2021-2022 is Martin Luther King Jr. day on January 17 when 12 games take place starting at 11:30 a.m. CT when the New Orleans Pelicans and Celtics play one another. The NBA will also have three nationally televised games that same day, with the Memphis Grizzlies playing the Chicago Bulls at the FedEx Forum at 2:30 p.m. CT, followed by the Bucks versus the Hawks in Atlanta. Then to close out the MLK Day schedule, the Utah Jazz play on the road against the Lakers on NBA TV.

Other storylines from the 2021-2022 NBA schedule include Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto on February 3, the top two picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green, facing each other for the first time on November 10 when the Detroit Pistons visit the Houston Rockets, and the first rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals when the Suns and Bucks play in Phoenix on February 10.

