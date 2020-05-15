Dallas Basketball
The No. 1 Reason Cuban Won't Run For President

Mike Fisher

Over the last few years, as Mark Cuban has become more vocal and more active in U.S. politics, I've asked him on a number of occasions about the possibility of him running for President. And what he's always told me is now mirrored by what another Cuban family member says.

“I’ll tell you who I do believe, (Cuban’s) wife,'' Fellow “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran says. "When I went to his 60th birthday about six months ago in Dallas, the person I most wanted to see was Mark’s wife and I said to her, ‘Are you going to let Mark run for president?’ and she said, ‘Absolutely not!’ 

Cuban's wife is Tiffany Stewart, a central figure in this comment issued by Corcoran at real estate association convention (NYRAC, via the New York Post). Cuban himself has most recently played coy on the subject, not long ago responding to DallasBasketball.com's question with a non-answer.

"It's a "great question," Cuban told us.

The timing for a potential Presidential bid in 2020 is challenging, Additionally, as a prominent voice in the NBA as the league hopes to finish the remainder of the 2019-20 season, one could suggest that Cuban presently has his hands full. And there's another wrinkle to this, as I've also said to him on numerous occasions: Maybe there is a better way to influence and impact the American public by remaining outside the Beltway altogether; there are rules in politics that a civilian needn't adhere to.

But Tiffany's non-Presidential view probably reflects Mark's in regard to the most important thing in their lives. What he's always told me is that if there is every a right time for him to do such a thing, it would not be when his three children (ages 16, 13, and 10) are so young.

Yes, Mark Cuban has his hands full - with three of his priorities in the very best place.

