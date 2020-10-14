DALLAS - Luka Doncic has exceeded every single already-high expectation of him in his two NBA seasons as a budding superstar with the Dallas Mavericks.

But the odds are out on the NBA's 2020-21 season's MVP ... and not even Luka can exceed this.

Fresh MVP odds for the 2021 NBA regular season have been set, and Luka Doncic is the overall favorite. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is a close second on the board while Stephen Curry rounds out the top three.

There are 50 players on the MVP list at SportsBetting.com, and there is at least one player from each team. Those names and those odds:

Luka Doncic 4-1

Giannis Antetokounmpo 9-2

Stephen Curry 5-1

LeBron James 7-1

Anthony Davis 7-1

James Harden 8-1

Kawhi Leonard 9-1

Kevin Durant 10-1

Damian Lillard 15-1

Jayson Tatum 25-1

Nikola Jokic 25-1

Joel Embiid 25-1

Jimmy Butler 25-1

Kyrie Irving 50-1

Trae Young 50-1

Donovan Mitchell 50-1

Zion Williamson 50-1

Ja Morant 60-1

Russell Westbrook 60-1

Karl-Anthony Towns 70-1

Devin Booker 70-1

Jamal Murray 100-1

Ben Simmons 100-1

Paul George 150-1

Chris Paul 150-1

Bradley Beal 150-1

Klay Thompson 200-1

Pascal Siakam 250-1

Brandon Ingram 250-1

Kyle Lowry 250-1

Bam Adebayo 250-1

Zach Lavine 250-1

Kemba Walker 300-1

Domantas Sabonis 300-1

Nikola Vucevic 300-1

De'Aaaron Fox 300-1

Blake Griffin 400-1

Jaren Jackson Jr. 400-1

Andre Drummond 400-1

DeMar DeRozan 400-1

Tobias Harris 500-1

Victor Oladipo 500-1

Gordon Hayward 500-1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 500-1

Khris Middleton 500-1

R.J. Barrett 500-1

Collin Sexton 500-1

Devonte’ Graham 500-1

Jrue Holiday 500-1

Kristaps Porzingis 500-1

Is all of this "too much/too soon'' for Luka? It might seem so on the surface, until we realize that he won Rookie of the Year in a landslide, and then was first-team All-NBA in his second year while also finishing fourth in MVP voting this year. In fact, it's now part of an almost-expected graduation on the path of Mavs superstar Doncic.