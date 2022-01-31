Mavs Donuts: 'I Heard It Crack!' As Dallas Fights for Playoffs, Is Luka Doncic OK?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks.

DONUT 1: LUKA SHINES, BUT MAVS FALL TO MAGIC

Dallas was victimized in a 110-108 embarrassment in which they spend the night behind, coughed up errors late, and had no support to young superstar Luka Doncic.

Doncic (34 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) was good for his seventh triple-double of the year.

He did say after the game, "I heard it crack'' - talking about his sore neck. But he's obviously planning on fighting through it.

DONUT 2: MARK CUBAN SOUNDS OFF

The Dallas Mavericks have some tough decisions to make in the next two weeks that could be a turning point in the direction of the franchise. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the futures of Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and other current Mavericks have been questioned by many, and for good reason.

"We have to continue to grow as a team," Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com when asked about what is needed for his team take the next step towards title contention. "Our defense is there. Now we need to get there offensively."

DONUT 3: RICK CARLISLE SOUNDS OFF TOO

Rick on Luka Doncic: "He is as difficult a player to game-plan for as there is in the NBA. He’s just so good at so many things that it’s just, you just got to try to figure out what you’re willing to live with, and he’s still going to hurt you in multiple ways.''

Hear what else he has to say in this article from Richie Whitt.

DONUT 4: DRAGIC TO DALLAS?

Goran Dragic, who has appeared in just five games since being dealt to the Toronto Raptors in part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade, is one of those buyout candidates the Dallas Mavericks will surely be keeping tabs on.

DONUT 5: OR WILL ANOTHER TEAM TRADE FOR HIM?

According to a report from Toronto Star's Doug Smith on Sunday, the Raptors are receiving trade interest in 35-year-old point guard Goran Dragic, who was traded to Toronto last offseason in a sign-and-trade deal when Kyle Lowry decided to join the Miami Heat.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 1994

Atlanta Hawks star Dominique Wilkins became the 11th player in NBA history to score 23,000 career points, netting 24 in the Hawks’ 90-85 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Mike Watters/USA Today Sports

DONUT 7: THJ REPLACEMENT COMING IN?

Given the recent injury to Tim Hardaway Jr., making a trade at the NBA trade deadline is a logical way for Dallas to take another step towards its goals.

The Mavericks still need to operate in a way that doesn't impact their chances of retaining soon-to-be free agents like Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith. Unless, of course, they were to be involved in a trade package to land a key talent.

DONUT 8: INGLES INJURED

On Sunday, the Utah Jazz lost by 20 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was Utah's fifth-straight loss and eighth loss in its last 10 games. But the biggest blow came when long-tenured Jazz role player Joe Ingles went down with what the team fears to be a 'serious' leg injury according to reports. Ingles' knee buckled with no contact on a drive to the rim in the second quarter.

DONUT 9: TRAE, HAWKS BEST LEBRON-LESS LAKERS

The Atlanta Hawks made it six in a row Sunday night in a 129-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Trae Young dropped 36 points and dished out 12 assists in the victory.

DONUT 10: SUNS STAY HOT IN FOURTH-QUARTER COMEBACK

Chris Paul scored 20 points and added a season-high 19 assists in a 115-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

DONUT 11: NUGGETS WIN 5TH STRAIGHT IN BLOW OUT VS. BUCKS

The Denver Nuggets earned their fifth straight win in a 136-100 win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Aaron Gordon scored a team-high 24 points.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavs are off tonight and head back home to face the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.