Hardaway Jr.’s Mavs Future? Dad Reveals Wishes

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has expressed to DallasBasketball.com his desire to retain NBA free agent Tim Hardaway. Hardaway himself, while he has options (the Miami Heat?) has expressed the same sentiment.

And if Tim’s dad gets a vote? Maybe this can be a done deal.

“I’d like my son to stay there,” Hardaway Sr. says. “I think it is a good fit for my son.”

The Mavericks and Hardaway do have choices to make. What if Dallas gets a shot at a big-fish free agent - bigger even than Tim, who has developed into a high-quality starter since coming to Dallas as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade with the Knicks?

Hardaway Sr., speaking on the 1 Star Recruits podcast (hat-tip Fansided), who is himself a former Maverick and a five-time NBA All-Star, seems to endorse Dallas’ recent management moves.

Dad on new coach Jason Kidd: “I love Jason. I think Jason knows what he is doing. He’s been around championship-caliber teams. He’s going to bring his own stuff, but I think he understands how to coach. I think he will be tremendous for Luka Doncic. I think he will make his game even better and make him understand how to get his team better.”

Dad on new GM Nico Harrison: “I like Nico there. I think he knows what he is doing. I think he’s groomed himself for this GM spot. He knows all the players from being at Nike.”

Hardaway Sr.’s endorsement of most Mavs things can be a sign of what his son will do. There are still many moving parts and options with the Mavericks and with Tim Hardaway Jr., too. But a thumbs-up from Tim Hardaway Sr. is a start.