Playoff Standings Fight: Mavs at Memphis GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks travel to Memphis to face a Grizzlies team that is just behind them in the Western Conference standings on Wednesday night with a chance to clinch the season series on national television.

Both the Mavericks and Grizzlies have won six of their last nine games but Dallas enters this matchup coming off back-to-back losses.

The battle between the top two teams in the Southwest Division is important for the Mavs, who look to rise in the standings to a more advantageous playoff seed to try to climb out of the play-in tournament for the NBA playoffs.

With 18 regular season games left, the Mavs are currently sitting at seventh in the Western Conference. A win over the currently-eighth Grizzlies is necessary to try to reach the sixth seed.

HEATING UP: Kristaps Porzingis has gone for at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of his last three games. The "Unicorn" is averaging 26.7 points and 14.7 rebounds per game in that span.

FLASHBACK: Dallas has beaten the Grizzlies in four of the last five meetings, including the 102-92 victory in first matchup in Feburary at the American Airlines Center.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day as 1.5-point favorites to the Grizzlies, and the total over/under is 226.5 points.

BETTING TRENDS: Head-to-head, Dallas is 4-1 against-the-spread in the past five meetings, and 5-1 ATS in the past six trips to Memphis. The UNDER is 4-0 in the past four on the road for the Mavs, and 4-1 in the past five as a favorite. The UNDER is 5-0 in the past five at home as an underdog for the Grizzlies.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (29-24) at MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (27-25)

WHEN: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: FedEx Forum (Memphis, TN)

TV/RADIO: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM