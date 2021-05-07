Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

President Bush Reveals Why He Praises Dallas Mavs Icon Dirk Nowitzki in New Book

Nowitzki said was honored to be apart of Bush's book.
Author:
Publish date:

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks hosted an important conversation with President George W. Bush, legendary NBA star Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban prior to the Mavs game vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at American Airlines Center.

The former President's recently released book features Nowitzki and highlights the native German’s journey as an American immigrant. The new book, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants is a collection of 43 portraits, painted by the president himself, and the inspiring stories. 

The former President spoke on why he included Mavs legend Nowitzki in his new book about immigrants:

"This (Nowitzki) is a man that's not only famous, but should be more famous for how he's helped people,” President Bush said.

Nowitzki said was honored to be a part of Bush's book. He also joked that he was happy that in the portrait that Bush's book "made him look skinny."

The conversation is available to watch at http://Mavs.com/thehuddle

The three prominent leaders discussed American immigrants, their contributions to American society and the importance of a diverse nation. The discussion was moderated by Shonn Brown, Texas Women's Foundation board chair and chief global litigation counsel for Kimberly-Clark Corporation. 

Nowitzki and Bush stayed for the Mavs game, sitting court side with Jessica Nowitzki and former First Lady Laura Bush. 

The excitement was high in the American Airlines center. Right before tip off, Cuban jogged over to give Nowitzki and Bush a fist bump.

[LISTEN: MAVS Step Back Podcast: Hardaway Jr., Doncic Cool Off Heat In Miami]

USATSI_16026186_168388359_lowres
News

President Bush Reveals Why He Praises Mavs Icon Dirk Nowitzki in New Book

josh green clutch
News

Mavs Film Room: The Case For More Minutes For Rookie Josh Green

James-Harden-vocal-on-what_s-to-blame-for-loss-vs.-Luka-Doncic-Mavs
News

James Harden Injury Update For ‘Elite’ Nets Vs. Luka Doncic’s Mavs

USATSI_15661325_168388359_lowres
News

How Many Stars Will Miss Dallas Mavs Vs. Brooklyn Nets? GAMEDAY

luka josh
News

Mavs Lineup 'Fluid': How That Impacts Luka Doncic & Josh Richardson

Mavs-Luka-Doncic-Josh-Richardson-Tim-Hardaway-Jr-Rick-Carlisle (1)
News

Mavs Talk: ‘Hot’ Hardaway - But 'Fluid' Role For Richardson?

USATSI_12506564_168388359_lowres
News

President Bush, Dirk Nowitzki and Mark Cuban To Speak At AAC

IMG_1396
Mavs Step Back Podcast

Mavs Step Back LIVE: Hardaway Jr., Doncic Cool Off Heat In Miami