President Bush Reveals Why He Praises Mavs Icon Dirk Nowitzki in New Book

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks hosted an important conversation with President George W. Bush, legendary NBA star Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban prior to the Mavs game vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at American Airlines Center.

The former President's recently released book features Nowitzki and highlights the native German’s journey as an American immigrant. The new book, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants is a collection of 43 portraits, painted by the president himself, and the inspiring stories.

The former President spoke on why he included Mavs legend Nowitzki in his new book about immigrants:

"This (Nowitzki) is a man that's not only famous, but should be more famous for how he's helped people,” President Bush said.

Nowitzki said was honored to be a part of Bush's book. He also joked that he was happy that in the portrait that Bush's book "made him look skinny."

The conversation is available to watch at http://Mavs.com/thehuddle.

The three prominent leaders discussed American immigrants, their contributions to American society and the importance of a diverse nation. The discussion was moderated by Shonn Brown, Texas Women's Foundation board chair and chief global litigation counsel for Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Nowitzki and Bush stayed for the Mavs game, sitting court side with Jessica Nowitzki and former First Lady Laura Bush.

The excitement was high in the American Airlines center. Right before tip off, Cuban jogged over to give Nowitzki and Bush a fist bump.

