Mavs Step Back LIVE: Hardaway Jr., Doncic Cool Off Heat In Miami

Coming off another disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back in a big way in South Beach, beating the Miami Heat 127-113 and reclaiming the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings for the time being due to owning the tiebreaker with the Lakers. The Mavs have now won seven consecutive games against teams that aren't the Kings. With seven games left in the regular season, and only one more game against a team with an above .500 record, the Mavs hope to hold on to their current spot in the standings and avoid the NBA's play-in tournament.

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan talk with a number of Mavs fans in their jam-packed Locker Room following the Mavs' encouraging win over the Heat. The guys talk about Luka Doncic doing Luka Doncic things, as he put up 23 points while shooting 5-of-10 from deep to go with 12 rebounds and eight assists. Miami has always been one of the few teams that has given Doncic trouble over his young career, so it was nice to see him have a great shooting performance against them.

Speaking of shooting performances, Tim Hardaway Jr. absolutely scorched the nets with his grandma in attendance. Hardaway Jr. finished with a game-high 36 points while hitting a career-high 10 three-pointers. With the playoffs around the corner, the Mavs have to be excited to see Hardaway Jr. find his groove again. Can we make sure he has family at every single playoff game?

From there, the guys talk about Josh Green's potential being put on display in Miami, hoping for a first round matchup with the Denver Nuggets, and much more!

