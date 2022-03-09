NBA Scouts, Execs Pick 'Best Young Point Guard': Where's Luka Rank?

NBA Scouts, Execs Pick 'Best Young Point Guard': Where's Luka Doncic Rank?
There is no shortage of talented point guards in the NBA with many rising stars quickly taking over as franchise cornerstones for a number of teams.
Among those guards is Luka Doncic, who has earned consecutive All-NBA First-Team nods while leading the Dallas Mavericks to two trips to the postseason.
In a survey conducted by ESPN, 15 league scouts and executives ranked six star guards who still are on rookie contracts: LaMelo Ball, Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, and Ja Morant.
Ja Morant vs. Luka Doncic
Doncic came out on top in the survey by receiving 86 total points. Morant (75), Young (55), and Ball (38) falling in line behind him. The lowest vote Doncic received was second place (four votes).
Doncic, who is averaging 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists, has turned up his play to an elite level since returning from the NBA health & safety protocol before the start of the 2022 calendar year.
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was included in an ESPN poll of scouts and executives comparing the top young point guards in the NBA. Where did he rank?
"Luka is by himself," a West executive said, "a generational talent, while Ja is having an unbelievable season."
Every player can receive some criticism for their play given that nobody is perfect. For Doncic, the main knock is his James Harden-like tendency to show up to the start of the season not being in tip-top shape.
"I would probably put Luka ahead of Ja, big picture, but I'll put Ja ahead because of Luka's conditioning [worries] every offseason," an Eastern Conference scout said. "Luka's more talented, but I like Ja's approach more."
With how Doncic has played and given his accolades, the conversation should be to compare him to the NBA's best players overall, not just looking at where he ranks among young point guards. Again, two All-NBA First-Team nods – that could very likely turn into three in a few months – should not be taken lightly for a player who just turned 23 years old.