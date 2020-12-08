DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have assembled for themselves an impressive array of weapons. And now, through no doing of their own, they’ve got another at their disposal.

James Harden.

Harden’s selfishness is about to cause an implosion of a Mavs rival and a pseudo contender in the Houston Rockets.

Harden - a remarkably gifted player whose aggressive on-court creativity has literally reinvented the way offensive basketball is played - is also remarkably selfish. That selfishness has long manifested itself in him making demands on the Rockets organization regarding with whom he wants to play.

And now? He wants to play somewhere outside of Houston. So as the Rockets labor through their NBA training camp, “The Beard” finds himself up to here in strip-club receipts and COVID-related excuses.

There is one part of this sordid tale that earns some Dallas sympathy, as Mavs assistant Stephen Silas is now a rookie head coach in Houston.

“There’s no timetable as far as I know,” Silas said Monday after another Harden no-show. “It is a setback.”

Yes, national media outlets keep mouth-piecing the “all-is-OK” directives from some Houston higher-ups. But we’re sure Silas knew what he was coming aboard for: Harden jumping shot.

And while we never root for a Mavs foe to sustain an actual injury (see Thompson, Klay), we’re ecstatic that Houston is “broken” in another way.

Playoff contention in the West is about to be a grueling excursion. A happy Houston bunch led by grumbly superstar Russell Westbrook (already gone) and by grumbly superstar Harden was on-paper scary.

But now? While Luka Doncic is a magnetic symbol of unselfishness in Dallas (just ask LeBron) ... and the centerpiece of a building contender .. James Harden is in the process of personally dismantling one.

Even Harden’s own mother, Monja, has maybe unwittingly exposed the truth here, saying James is "giving 210 percent ... every time he suited up for his job'' (but Mom, him not "suiting up'' is the problem!) and saying he wants to "get a ring” (just not one in Houston!).

Monja's social media quote: "He is doing what is best for his career. Please pay attention and understand. He has worked hard every time he suited up for his job, giving 210 percent. He asked for a chance to get a ring, that’s it. Anyone in their right mind… would want that.''

The Harden family is asking the NBA world to "pay attention'' to James? That's rich.

For the Rockets, the byproduct of Harden's greedy demand (he is after all scheduled to make $132 million over the next three years in Houston) is that his trade value has actually been reduced. Too bad.

But for the Mavericks, the byproduct is a grand one: A contender that ignored "culture'' is shriveling up, while a contender that is sometimes accused of overvaluing "culture'' is rising. James Harden isn't always much on handing out assists, but he's doing it here - for a Mavs franchise poised to gladly accept his rare up-I-45 generosity.