Ben Simmons Trade Price Lowered; Can Mavs Deal For Tobias, Too?

Daryl Morey on the likelihood of Ben Simmons being moved by the trade deadline: “I think it’s less likely than likely, but hopefully I’m wrong. It won’t be from lack of trying.”

The Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to trade Ben Simmons, and team president Daryl Morey is making no secret of that.

He's also being very forthcoming about what might be the increasing affordability of the semi-star who has not played this season due to his ongoing conflict with the franchise.

During an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic this week, the Philadelphia boss literally announced his willingness to take less in trade for Simmons due to how well MVP candidate big man Joel Embiid is playing right now.

Said Morey, in a bit of an odd statement: “I can tell you that for sure, there are deals with the Sacramento Kings that would work."

We will assume, therefore, that there might also be deals with the Dallas Mavericks that work.

Morey's point (we think) in specifically mentioning the Kings might be that he can envision some of their players helping fortify the work of Embiid, who had led Philadelphia to a 26-18 record on the season (entering Thursday), putting the Sixers in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

At different times in recent months it has been reported that the 76ers’ asking price for Simmons - who rumor has it is a guy Dallas' Luka Doncic would favor playing alongside - was steep.

Now it seems less steep, with Morey talking openly about what needs to be done.

Said Morey on the likelihood of a Simmons deal: “I think it’s less likely than likely, but hopefully I’m wrong. It won’t be from lack of trying.”

Again, the openness is appreciated, but ... odd.

There are no guarantees that Simmons is dealt before the February 10 deadline, and only Morey knows for sure if there is a Dallas player that he views as a viable Embiid helper.

Interestingly, though, the 76ers have reportedly also discussed including forward Tobias Harris in any potential Simmons deal, and we know that Tobias is best pals with Boban, who is best pals with Dallas teammate Luka ... so while Morey keeps talking, we'll keep working to connect the dots.