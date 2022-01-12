NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Prefers Trade to Mavs?

NBA rumors are starting to swirl as we approach the February 10 trade deadline. According to the latest one, the Dallas Mavericks are one of Ben Simmons preferred destinations.

With the NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Dallas Mavericks are playing some of the best basketball they've played in years. Not only is this good for Dallas in the Western Conference standings, but it's also good for the perceived trade value of various players on the roster.

The Mavs might not have enough in the trade asset department to truly get in on the Ben Simmons sweepstakes, given Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey's high demands, but according to a report by Sky Sports' Mo Mooncey, Dallas is one of the two places Simmons would like to end up at if he is eventually traded.

Per a source in Simmons camp: his preferred teams in the West are Dallas and (Golden State). He realises GSW is highly unlikely and thinks Philly’s asking price is too steep. (Simmons) fears the 76ers may not trade him at all. - Mooncey via Twitter

The idea of Ben Simmons joining superstar Luka Doncic in Dallas is something we've spent a considerable amount of time talking and writing about at DallasBasketball.com over the last four months. If Simmons could buy into being a Draymond Green-like power forward, he could be the missing piece the Mavs have been looking for to thrust them into title contending status.

Again, though, the 76ers' asking price for Simmons has been well out of the Mavs' budget so far, unless Morey likes what he's seen from Kristaps Porzingis, who has played at an All-Star level this year.

If Philadelphia doesn’t break down at the trade deadline, there's a good chance Simmons might be staying where he's at for at least another six months.