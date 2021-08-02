Source: Mavs - & Luka Doncic - Eyeing Goran Dragic In NBA Free Agency

The Dallas Mavericks are looking beyond Kyle Lowry after his connection with the Miami Heat and could target Goran Dragic.

DALLAS - As the start of free agency approached, Kyle Lowry was regarded as the Dallas Mavericks' "Plan A" with Tim Hardaway Jr. being viewed as a priority to re-sign.

A lot has apparently changed since then...

Not only is Lowry almost certainly headed to the Miami Heat in free agency as DallasBasketball.com has reported, there is more to the situation that could prove to be a real problem for the Mavericks.

As reported first by Five Reasons Sports, the Heat also are working to not only land Lowry, but also take acquire DeMar DeRozan, who is considered among the top options for the Mavericks to pursue this free agency.

While there is still a lot of salary cap gymnastics needed for the Heat to land both DeRozan and Lowry, the Mavericks have their eyes on other options other than Lowry.

A league source has also indicated to DallasBasketball.com that Dallas is expected to pursue Goran Dragic after the sign-and-trade deal between the Heat and Raptors occurs. He is reportedly going to be send to Toronto along with Precious Achiuwa.

The Raptors have the option of trading Dragic after acquiring him, assuming the likely sign-and-trade deal featuring Kyle Lowry to the Heat ends up happening as expected. This is where the Mavericks and also some of other teams come into play.

There are a variety of options for the Mavericks to orchestrate a trade with the Raptors in order to land Dragic, who is set to earn $19.4 million in 2021-22 barring any sort of buyout.

The contract of Dwight Powell could play a key role in a potential trade scenario with the Raptors. He is set to earn $11.0 million during the upcoming season and could contribute as a stopgap option for Toronto.

The Mavericks would need to genuinely incentivize the Raptors to complete a trade if Dragic ends up having a real market. The Pelicans could turn their attention elsewhere to a name like Spencer Dinwiddie, but have been linked to Dragic in a trade.

The primary objective for the Mavericks entering the action of the offseason has been to add a secondary ball handler to pair with Luka Doncic. There are some concerns with Dragic as an option, but that's the idea behind it. … and we are also told Doncic is very supportive of this idea

Dragic is coming off a season that featured him starting in just 11 games of the 50 regular season appearances he made. He posted averages of 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

The efficiency that Dragic posted in key offensive initiation categories like pick-and-roll ball handling and isolation were underwhelming last season. There are valid concerns regarding how much he has left in the tank.