Stars Collide: Dallas Mavs vs. Denver GAMEDAY

Stars collide in snowy Denver on Saturday night as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Denver Nuggets, who will be fresh off of the front end of a back-to-back in Memphis.

The Mavs are looking to shake off a 116-108 road loss to the OKC Thunder on Thursday, that snapped their four-game winning streak.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis did not play in the defeat and all signs point to both stars being available vs. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets.

Get ready for a star-studded Saturday night. Doncic is averaging a 35-point triple-double (36.5 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 14.5 apg) against Denver this season. Serbian star Nikola Jokic has averaged 29.0 ppg and 10.5 rpg against Dallas this year.

Denver and Dallas split their first two meetings this season, with each team winning on the road. Both teams are trending up, with the Mavericks having won 10 of their past 13 games and the Nuggets riding a five-game winning streak.

SCHEDULE: Mavericks tough schedule ahead: After the matchup with the Nuggets, the Mavs play the LA Clippers twice and the Portland Trail Blazers twice.

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day 1.5-point underdogs and the total over/under is 226.

BETTING TRENDS: The Mavericks are 2-5 against-the-spread in their last seven road games and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against a team with a winning record. The Nuggets are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall.

Head to head, the Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings in Denver.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (19-17) at DENVER NUGGETS (21-15)

WHEN: Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Ball Arena (Denver, CO)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Coach Rick Carlisle after the Mavs Thursday loss:

“We just weren’t right… The ball wasn’t moving. Defensively we weren’t concentrating well enough and we didn’t have enough presence, so we’re looking at a difficult night.”

