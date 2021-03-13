NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Stars Collide: Dallas Mavs vs. Denver GAMEDAY

Stars Collide: Dallas Mavs vs. Denver GAMEDAY

Get ready for a star-studded Saturday night.
Author:
Publish date:

Get ready for a star-studded Saturday night.

Stars collide in snowy Denver on Saturday night as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Denver Nuggets, who will be fresh off of the front end of a back-to-back in Memphis.

The Mavs are looking to shake off a 116-108 road loss to the OKC Thunder on Thursday, that snapped their four-game winning streak. 

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis did not play in the defeat and all signs point to both stars being available vs. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets. 

Get ready for a star-studded Saturday night. Doncic is averaging a 35-point triple-double (36.5 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 14.5 apg) against Denver this season. Serbian star Nikola Jokic has averaged 29.0 ppg and 10.5 rpg against Dallas this year. 

Denver and Dallas split their first two meetings this season, with each team winning on the road. Both teams are trending up, with the Mavericks having won 10 of their past 13 games and the Nuggets riding a five-game winning streak.

READ MORE: Luka's Lineup, Oprah Vs. NBA, Mavs Hot Jerseys - Whitt's End

SCHEDULE: Mavericks tough schedule ahead: After the matchup with the Nuggets, the Mavs play the LA Clippers twice and the Portland Trail Blazers twice. 

ODDS: The Mavs entered the day 1.5-point underdogs and the total over/under is 226.

BETTING TRENDS: The Mavericks are 2-5 against-the-spread in their last seven road games and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against a team with a winning record. The Nuggets are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall.

Head to head, the Mavericks are 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings in Denver.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (19-17) at DENVER NUGGETS (21-15)

WHEN: Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Ball Arena (Denver, CO)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Coach Rick Carlisle after the Mavs Thursday loss:

“We just weren’t right… The ball wasn’t moving. Defensively we weren’t concentrating well enough and we didn’t have enough presence, so we’re looking at a difficult night.”

CONTINUE READING: Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic Already Earning Next $195 Million Contract

USATSI_15482676_168388359_lowres (2)
News

Stars Collide: Dallas Mavs vs. Denver GAMEDAY

aldridge mavs
News

Aldridge To Mavs? What Are The (Buyout) Odds?

gettyimages-1231657922-2048x2048
News

Mavs Talk: ‘We Just Weren’t Right’, Says Carlisle

op luka
News

Luka's Lineup, Oprah Vs. NBA, Mavs Hot Jerseys - Whitt's End

jalen b
News

Mavs Sit Luka & KP, Lose At OKC

rick kp clutch
News

Porzingis Trade Rumors Persist - But Mavs Think He's 'Trending Up'

Luka-Doncics-net-worth-in-2020
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic Already Earning Next $195 Million Contract

brunson thunder
News

Mavs BREAKING: Luka & Porzingis To Rest Vs. OKC: GAMEDAY