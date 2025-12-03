SI

Brighton vs. Aston Villa: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Two in-form teams face each other this Wednesday.

Brighton & Hove Albion face Aston Villa this Wednesday in the Premier League.
Brighton & Hove Albion face Aston Villa this Wednesday in the Premier League. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

It’s a clash at the top of the Premier League this Wednesday. Fourth at the beginning of matchday 14, Aston Villa travel to fifth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

This is a duel that looks like a battle for Europe between two teams in relatively good form. Brighton have won three of their last four matches, ending Nottingham Forest's three-game winning streak last Sunday with a 2–0 win.

Aston Villa are currently the in-form team in the Premier League, with no fewer than five consecutive wins in all competitions, the latest of which came last Sunday at Villa Park against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Villans can consolidate their place in the top four with a win at Brighton on Wednesday. Conversely, Brighton could overtake their opponents with a win in front of their home fans.

What Time Does Brighton vs. Aston Villa Kick Off?

  • Location: Brighton and Hove, England
  • Stadium: American Express Stadium
  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Andy Madley
  • VAR: John Brooks

Brighton vs. Aston Villa Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Brighton: 1 win
  • Aston Villa: 3 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Brighton 0–3 Aston Villa (April 2, 2025) – Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Brighton

Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brighton
30/11/25

Aston Villa 1-0 Wolves
30/11/25

Brighton 2-1 Brentford
22/11/25

Aston Villa 2-1 BSC Young Boys
27/11/25

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brighton
09/11/25

Leeds 1-2 Aston Villa
23/11/25

Brighton 3-0 Leeds
01/11/25

Aston Villa 4-0 Bournemouth
09/11/25

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
29/10/25

Aston Villa 2-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv
06/11/25

How to Watch Brighton vs. Aston Villa on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Peacock

United Kingdom

Sky Go UK, NOWSKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Cricket

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada

Brighton Team News

James Milner in action for Brighton.
James Milner will miss an Aston Villa reunion. / James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Fabian Hürzeler was worried he would have to deal without Georginio Rutter ahead of the reception of Aston Villa this Wednesday. The Frenchmen, who left the pitch against Nottingham Forest on Sunday after a head knock, could feature in the game.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Brighton’s manager revealed: “It was not a concussion but, of course, you have to follow the procedure because we have to take care of the player’s health.”

Solly March and Adam Webster are still sidelined due to knee injuries.

James Milner won’t face his former club either, due to a muscular injury he has been carrying since the Manchester United defeat in late October.

Kaoru Mitoma’s presence is a doubt, as he hasn’t featured since the Chelsea win on Sept., 27.

Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa

Georginio Rutter is a doubt in tomorrow's clash against Aston Villa
Georginio Rutter is a doubt in tomorrow's clash against Aston Villa / FotMob

Brighton predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gomez, De Cuyper; Welbeck.

Aston Villa Team News

Ross Barkley will be out for two months
Ross Barkley will be out for two months / Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Following Aston Villa’s derby win over Wolves this weekend, Unai Emery has been told Ross Barley will be sidelined for over two months. The English midfielder was forced off with a knee injury in the last few minutes of the game last Sunday.

The Villans are still dealing with Tyrone Mings’s hamstring injury. Emery announced to the media on Tuesday the England international is about “four weeks” away from returning to action.

Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton

Ollie Watkins could feature in the Aston Villa starting XI
Ollie Watkins could feature in the Aston Villa starting XI / FotMob

Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-1-4-1): Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins.

Brighton vs. Aston Villa Score Prediction

Brighton have turned the Amex Stadium into a fortress in the recent months. Victorious in their last three home games, the Seagulls have not lost on their own patch since April 2... against Aston Villa.

Since then, Brighton have gone 13 consecutive games without defeat at home. An impressive run that Hürzeler and his team intend to continue.

Aston Villa are on a five-match winning streak, but could suffer from the accumulation of games. Since returning from the November international break, Villa are playing their fourth match in 11 days on Wednesday, with a home game against Arsenal next Saturday in the back of their minds.

Prediction: Brighton 2–0 Aston Villa

