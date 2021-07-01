LeBron to Luka: Thanks, Lakers! New Mavs Coach Kidd's Message to L.A.

Vogel praises Kidd as a "trusted advisor'' and said stepping back a bit to serve as an assistant will end up being an important career step as Jason moves to the Mavs.

DALLAS - Demonstrating some old-school manners, new Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd essentially wrote a "thank-you note'' to the Los Angeles Lakers after making his move to Big D.

“These last two years with the Lakers have been incredible,” Kidd wrote. “From front office to coaching staff to players, I have learned so much from so many people including Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, Frank Vogel and Kurt Rambis. What a great ride, including a championship, in one of the most trying seasons we have ever faced.”

Kidd was a top assistant coach as the LeBron James-led Lakers worked their way through the 2019-20 bubble and captured their 17th NBA championship. Kidd - a head coach in two previous stops before joining L.A. coach Frank Vogel's staff - now takes over in Dallas following the resignation of Indiana-bound Rick Carlisle, with a goal of helping Luka Doncic accomplish what James has done.

Also on the positive side of the Kidd ledger, of course, is his contribution to Dallas having won its only championship, as the Hall-of-Fame player helped Dirk Nowitzki defeat LeBron and the Miami Heat in the 2011 Finals.

As Kidd wrote in his Twitter letter: "I am excited to re-join a (Mavs) organization that has meant so much in my life. There is a lot of history already there, and even more to create.''

“Jason has become one of my closest friends, really a trusted advisor on my coaching staff and someone that has just been integral to our success over the last two years,” Vogel said before the Dallas hire “He should be at the top of everybody’s list that has an opening in the NBA.”

Continued Vogel, who is aware that the Kidd hiring will come with some scrutiny due to a previous domestic violence issue: “I think him taking the route of wanting to learn the steps of the assistant coaching role after going right from his playing career to a head coaching career and really just rolling his sleeves up and focusing on the work over the last two years has been great for his career. He’s carried himself with a great of humility over the last few years, and I really think he’s going to be in a position of strength with the next opportunity that he gets.”

Said LeBron via Twitter: "Damn I hate to lose JKidd man but damn I’m happy for him at the same time! Good luck Kidd!''

