New Mavs Era: Will Nico & Kidd Attract Star Talent To Dallas?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are joined by DallasBasketball.com boss man Mike Fisher to discuss the Dallas Mavericks' hirings of Nico Harrison and Jason Kidd. Can this new era of Mavericks' leadership finally get the franchise over the hump and attract star talent to Dallas either through free agency or trades?

The Dallas Mavericks made it official on Monday by formally announcing the hirings of new GM Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd. While the Harrison hire has mostly praised, the Kidd hire has been scrutinized by many, not only because of Kidd's previous personal baggage, but also because he just hasn't experienced a lot of success as an NBA head coach up to this point.

READ MORE: New Coach Jason Kidd: Mavs 'Hungry & Incredibly Talented'

After two positive years of being an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers and getting along great with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, can Kidd build off of that momentum to finally find head coaching success in the same city he won a title in as a player?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, we're joined by DallasBasketball.com boss man Mike Fisher to discuss both Mavs hires in depth. Can this new era of Mavericks' leadership finally get the franchise over the hump and attract star talent to Dallas either through free agency or trades? Will Harrison's inexperience as an NBA executive or Kidd's head coaching track record really matter that much if they're able to use their player connections to build a legitimate championship contender around Luka Doncic?

READ MORE: New Mavs GM Nico Harrison Speaks: 'Iconic Franchise' Ready For 'Next Level'

And what about the Damian Lillard saga? Over the weekend, the Portland Trail Blazers star showed his first signs of discontent with the franchise he's spent nine seasons with. Given that Lillard has personal relationships with both Harrison and Kidd, you can't help but ask, "could there be more to this?" It would awfully difficult for the Mavs to come up with a suitable trade package to satisfy the Blazers in a potential trade, but if Lillard lets it be known that he wants to be in Dallas, the chances of it actually happening increases exponentially.

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

Subscribe to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Subscribe to us on YouTube for our exclusive sit-down interviews with great Mavs guests like Mark Cuban, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Wes Iwundu.

to us on YouTube for our exclusive sit-down interviews with great Mavs guests like Mark Cuban, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Wes Iwundu. Give us a good rating and reviewon Apple Podcasts if that's where you listen every week. NOTE: We now have merch! For a chance at winning a Mavs Step Back t-shirt, leave us a review on Apple Podcasts with your Twitter @ included!

CONTINUE READING: Damian Lillard Trade To Mavs That Fits: Porzingis, Blazers, Portland 3-Way