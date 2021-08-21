The Top Mavs Must-See Games On NBA Schedule

The Dallas Mavericks 2021-22 schedule is out, and there is a host of intriguing games on the horizon

The Dallas Mavericks will be one of the most-watched teams in the NBA heading into the 2021-22 season, thanks in large part to their superstar franchise player, Luka Doncic.

However, there are a host of other intriguing reasons to watch the Mavs this season including brand new coaching staff and leadership structure under owner Mark Cuban.

As a result, the Mavericks are scheduled to play in front of a national audience 21 times over the course of the 82 game schedule, including

So what are the top games to tune in for next season? Dallasbasketball.com has you covered.

Thursday, October 21, 2021 - Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks - TNT

The Mavs will kick off 2021 on national television against Trae Young and an up-and-coming Atlanta Hawks team that is poised to make big noise in the upcoming season. This matchup is developing into a significant rivalry and will be one of the most-watched games of the year nationally.

Friday, October 29, 2021 - Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets - ESPN

Another intense road matchup to start the season, Dallas will head to Denver to take on Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Denver is looking to return to form after a disappointing season in 2020, and challenge for a title. Doncic and the Mavs will be looking for the same.

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 - Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks - TNT

This will be the first matchup of the season for the Mavericks against the new Miami super team, which will feature a starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, and Bam Adebayo. Luckily, Goran Dragic will be elsewhere.

Wednesday/Friday, November 17/19, 2021 - Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns - ESPN

The Mavericks will travel west to face the NBA runner-up Phoenix Suns in two consecutive matchups at the Footprint Center. In recent years, the Mavs have mostly struggled against the Suns and will be looking to reverse that trend.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 - Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks - TNT

A fully healthy Brooklyn Nets team is likely the best in the NBA, and they head to Dallas to take on the Mavs for the first time at the beginning of December. Assuming health, this could be the biggest crowd at the AAC to this point in the season.

Friday, December 10, 2021 - Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers - FSSW

The Mavs head to Indianapolis to take on their former head coach, Rick Carlisle, and his new team, the Indiana Pacers. It will be the first of two times the Mavs will see Carlisle during the season.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 - Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - ESPN

The LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers superteam will head to the AAC on December 15, for the first matchup of the season between the two teams. With recent additions such as Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, and Malik Monk, Los Angeles will be looking to get back into the title hunt next season.

Thursday, December 23, 2021 - Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks - NBA TV

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the he defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks head to the American Airlines Center to face Luka and the Mavs just before the holiday. Could this be an early Christmas present for Dallas?

Sunday, December 25, 2021 - Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz - ESPN

The Mavs will make their second appearance in a row on the Christmas Day stage against one of the league's best teams, the Utah Jazz. Dallas and Utah will hit the floor for the nightcap.

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 - Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks - ESPN

A Kristaps Porzingis return to New York is always going to be entertaining, but it will also be a homecoming for Reggie Bullock. Throw in a new-look starting five with Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson.

Saturday, January 29, 2022 - Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks - FSSW

Rick Carlisle returns to the American Airlines Center for the first time as an opposing head coach since 2007 with pacers. It will be interesting to see how the AAC crowd welcomes their former coach, though it is reasonable to expect some sort of tribute for Carlisle that night.

Sunday, February 6, 2022 - Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks - ESPN

The second matchup of the season between the young rivals Luka Doncic and Trae Young will be something to watch. Both teams should be vying for a high playoff spot in their respective conferences.

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 - Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - TNT

The last matchup of the season between the Mavs and Lakers will likely be a special one, with the two teams battling for playoff position. Either way, Luka vs. Lebron is always a headline.

